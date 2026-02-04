ACT: January preliminary Class 8 orders up 20% y/y

COLUMBUS, Ind. — January preliminary North America Class 8 net orders of 30.8k units increased 20% y/y, according to ACT Research.

“After a weak October and November, a few things have happened that, in our thinking, have helped spur recent order activity,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “The US economy continues to outperform expectations, clarity surrounding EPA’27 bolstered demand, and arguably most importantly, since the end of November, we’ve seen a sustained run up in spot rates after three successive Midwest snowstorms.”

Complete industry data for January, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-February.

“Medium-duty preliminary orders in January totaled 15,800 units, up 11% y/y,” Vieth said. “Given last January was the weakest January for orders since 2013, the 11% improvement seems to be more of an easy comp than meaningful improvement.”