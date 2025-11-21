TheTrucker.com
ACT: Class 8 orders down 20% in October y/y

By Dana Guthrie -
October Class 8 orders totaled 24.4k units, a 20% drop y/y, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 24,403 units in October, down 20% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Ongoing weakness and uncertainty have muted activity at the start of peak order season,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “Data center growth, while extensive, is vocationally, not freight, intensive. Key freight generators like manufacturing and housing remain sluggish or are in an outright downturn. On top of that, the payback period, following the freight pull-forward ahead of tariffs, has roosted in Q4, counterbalancing some of the current supply tightening.”

(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

“Class 8 tractor orders totaled 16,425 units, down 22% y/y,” Vieth said. “Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 7,978 units, down 16% y/y. Vocational, like the tractor market, continues to be affected in the short to medium term by policy fluctuations related to tariffs, federal funds, and regulations. However, secular trends regarding utilities, roads, data centers, etc. remain positive for vocational in the long run.”

Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted that total Classes 5-7 orders fell 8.9% y/y to 15,833 units.

“MD orders have slowed notably this year, as still elevated inventories, a weaker economic outlook and notably increased consumer pessimism weigh on MD demand,” Vieth said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

