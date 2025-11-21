Colorado DOT announces DUI enforcement initiative

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is ramping up for the holiday season by offering tips to help drivers avoid getting a DUI and launching an enforcement initiative this week..

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21 and continuing through Dec. 3, CDOT says it will support the Colorado State Patrol and 68 local law enforcement agencies for “The Heat Is On” Thanksgiving weekend DUI enforcement period.

CDOT issued a media release outlining the initiative.

“Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe,” the release stated.

To curb impairment-related crashes on Colorado roadways this Thanksgiving, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will offer an $8 discount using Uber Voucher code GOBBLECO25 in the app. The discount is valid for one-time use only within the Denver metro area from Nov. 26 to 30.

“As the holiday season begins, we know that impaired drivers will be a threat on Colorado roads,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “So far this year, 184 people have died on Colorado roads due to impaired drivers. That’s simply unacceptable. Protect your loved ones this holiday season and hold them accountable — never let a friend or family member drive drunk.”

Authorities say in Colorado, 1 in 3 traffic deaths involves an impaired driver.

From November through December of last year, 23 people died on Colorado roads because of impaired drivers. Additionally, during last year’s Thanksgiving Weekend DUI enforcement period, 423 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, nearly a 20% increase from 2023. Even if your blood alcohol content (BAC) is less than 0.05%, you can still be arrested for a DUI if an officer observes signs of impairment. The only absolute way to ensure you are safe to drive is to have a BAC of zero, CDOT says.

“Sadly, major holidays can be an especially dangerous time on our roadways. This Thanksgiving, let’s protect each other by driving safely and avoiding impaired and distracted driving,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “If holiday festivities compromise your safety when getting behind the wheel, don’t do it. Don’t let an unsafe choice turn a joyous day into a tragedy.”

Roadway safety is a shared responsibility. If you plan to consume alcohol and/or cannabis during a Thanksgiving gathering, stay safe and avoid a DUI by following these tips:

Plan a sober ride home before heading out, such as a designated driver, ride-share service or public transportation.

If you have a designated driver, ensure they are truly sober before entering their vehicle.

If you’re not drinking, offer safe rides to those who may not have prepared a sober ride home.

If you’re ever unsure whether you are safe to drive, always err on the side of caution and find a sober ride home.

Take advantage of ride-share credits and sober ride programs.

During the recent Halloween Weekend DUI enforcement period, 190 drivers were arrested across 71 participating law enforcement agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Fort Collins Police Department (11), Greeley Police Department (11) and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (11). Colorado State Patrol reported 58 arrests. Following Thanksgiving Weekend, the next DUI enforcement period will be Holiday Parties from Dec. 11 to Dec. 25.