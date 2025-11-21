Tennessee authorities identify second semi that left crash scene where sheriff was injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a plot twist in the details of an accident involving a log truck in McNairy County that injured the county sheriff who was on his way to work Thursday morning in his personal vehicle.

A Memphis television station is reporting that a third semi truck was involved, but left the scene.

WMC-TV reported that the Tennessee Highway Patrol had identified and located the driver, but there was no word if charges were going to be filed.

According to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authored by Chief Deputy Zach Bay, Sheriff Guy Buck was involved in a head-on collision with a log truck on Highway 57 in Michie. He was transported to Regional One in Memphis, where he is in stable condition.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and support from our community during this time. Your kindness means more than you know.”