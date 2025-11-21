County sheriff injured in head-on collision with log truck in Tennessee

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities report a collision between a log truck and a pickup truck driven by a Tennessee sheriff on Thursday morning, Nov. 20.

Details are scarce regarding the accident other than that a county sheriff was injured and transported to the hospital.

According to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authored by Chief Deputy Zach Bay, Sheriff Guy Buck was involved in a head-on collision with a log truck on Highway 57 in Michie. He was transported to Regional One in Memphis, where he is currently receiving medical care and is in stable condition.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and support from our community during this time. Your kindness means more than you know.”