County sheriff injured in head-on collision with log truck in Tennessee

By Bruce Guthrie -
A log truck and a pickup truck driven by a Tennessee sheriff occurred on Thursday morning.

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities report a collision between a log truck and a pickup truck driven by a Tennessee sheriff on Thursday morning, Nov. 20.

Details are scarce regarding the accident other than that a county sheriff was injured and transported to the hospital.

According to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authored by Chief Deputy Zach Bay, Sheriff Guy Buck was involved in a head-on collision with a log truck on Highway 57 in Michie. He was transported to Regional One in Memphis, where he is currently receiving medical care and is in stable condition.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and support from our community during this time. Your kindness means more than you know.”

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

