Southeastern Freight Lines celebrates 10 years of service coverage in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is celebrating 10 years of service coverage in Kentucky.

“Southeastern values its strong ties to the Kentucky community and remains focused on delivering reliable, high-quality service across the state and region,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern. “The progress we’ve made in Kentucky is a direct result of our dedicated associates, whose commitment to excellence and our core values continues to drive our reputation and success.”

Company Background

According to a company press release, since its founding in 1950, Southeastern has relied on steady, organic growth as a cornerstone of its success. As Kentucky’s population and business activity continued to expand, Southeastern recognized the opportunity to broaden its presence across the state – addressing the rising demand for efficient freight solutions, supporting a growing workforce and reinforcing its overall service infrastructure. In 2015, the company had 82 associates and 132 dock doors across its four service centers in Kentucky. Today, these facilities together boast 147 associates and 272 dock doors – doubling Southeastern’s operational footprint.

Growing in Kentucky

Southeastern’s dedication to growth in Kentucky is reflected in the 2024 renovation and relocation of its service centers in Bowling Green and Louisville. The Bowling Green service center, located at 6333 Whitney Drive, offers upgraded office and dispatch areas, modern conference and break rooms, roll-up garage doors and more. The Louisville facility, located at 150 Loves Road in Shepherdsville, features an elevated appointment warehouse, a driver rest area, a truck shop and other advanced amenities. Together, these enhancements demonstrate Southeastern’s dedication to meeting customer needs, improving operational efficiency and fostering associate development.

“Our recent service center enhancements have positioned Southeastern for long-term success in Kentucky,” said Chris Rich, Southeastern’s regional sales director With a stronger operational footprint and expanded capabilities, we’re more equipped than ever to drive growth and deliver the level of service our customers expect through our Quality Without Question commitment.”

Celebrating Loyal Employees

To celebrate a decade of operations in Kentucky, Southeastern is recognizing the following associates who have been with the company in the state since it first launched service there in 2015:

Pickup and Delivery Driver Robert Wall.

Inbound Supervisor Roger Brownridge.

Pickup and Delivery Driver Jason Fennel.

Linehaul Driver James Hart.

Pickup and Delivery Drivers James (Russell) Campbell.

Linehaul Driver Lee Hall.

Pickup and Delivery Driver Tim Morris.

Linehaul Driver Anthony Penczek.

“Looking back over the last ten years, it’s clear how far our Kentucky operations have come,” Rich said. “Thanks to a talented team and strategic investments in our facilities, we’ve built a solid foundation to support our customers, associates and partners well into the future.”

Earlier this year, SEFL celebrated 35 years of service from its Pensacola, Fla. service center.