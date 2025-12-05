Arpin Strong golf tournament raises over $24,000 for charity

The 11th annual Arpin Strong Golf Tournament, held at the New England Country Club in Bellingham, Mass., successfully raised $24,064 for charity, surpassing $295,000 since it began hosting the annual event in 2014, according to the Arpin Charitable Fund.

The Arpin Charitable Fund, also known as Arpin Strong, was formed to help those in need during natural disasters or when unfortunate circumstances arise by participating in community-based volunteer projects and fundraising events throughout the year.

The annual golf tournament, held on September 27, selects deserving charities annually as beneficiaries with the goal of raising awareness and funds to further their individual missions. This year’s event raised funds to aid the Alzheimer’s Association of RI, Special Olympics RI, A Wish Come True, and KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation.

“These four outstanding groups reflect the core of our mission, and we’re grateful for the chance to help them, said Arpin Strong’s President/Treasurer, Michael Killoran.”

Pars with a Purpose

During tournament play, Arpin interviewed the president and CEO of Special Olympics RI, Edwin Pacheco, and the senior program manager, Annie Murphy, representing the Alzheimer’s Association of RI.

Once again, tournament play was followed by a celebratory banquet and raffle, with all proceeds benefiting the charities. The raffle prizes were generously donated by local businesses, many of whom have graciously offered gifts and services since the tournament’s inception.

“We are profoundly grateful to our sponsors, donors, golfers, and dedicated volunteers and friends who continue to champion Arpin Strong’s mission,” said Karen Bannon, vice president, Arpin. “Their dedication and unwavering support are the driving force behind the tournament’s continued success.”

Sponsors

Arpin Strong wishes to thank all its sponsors, particularly Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, Citrin Cooperman Accountants & Advisors, Courtney International Forwarding, and Move One, all of whom were once again Platinum-level sponsors of the annual event.

Of the funds raised at this year’s event, $20,000 was split equally in denominations of $5,000 and donated to charitable organizations. The remainder of the funds will be used to promote other nonprofit organizations and to continue with regular monthly donations to various charities.