Pars for a Purpose: Arpin Strong Golf Tournament surpasses $2 million in donations for over 345 charities since 2013

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – The Arpin Charitable Fund’s 10th annual Arpin Strong Golf Tournament / Bob Sullivan and Mark Dearborn Memorial exceeded all expectations raising $22,900 for charity and surpassing $2M in donations to over 345+ charities since 2013.

Arpin Strong’s board members held the company’s largest annual fundraising event on September 27 at the New England Country Club in Bellingham, MA. The tournament champions awareness and charitable investment for its primary beneficiaries, and this year’s proceeds supported A Wish Come True, Save The Bay, Global Institute For Transformation, KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation, and Marguerite’s Place.

“These five remarkable organizations embody the mission we strive to fulfill, and we’re proud to extend our support,” said Michael Killoran, Arpin Strong’s president and treasurer.

According to a company press release, The Arpin Charitable Fund, also known as Arpin Strong, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to addressing pressing social issues and advancing impactful ESG initiatives worldwide.

Representatives from several beneficiary organizations attended, offering golfers firsthand insights into the transformative impact their support would bring. Among them were Mary-Kate O’Leary, executive director of A Wish Come True and Timothy Maurer from the Global Institute for Transformation (GIFT), who shared with the attendees how funds raised would be used to help support children and families with life threatening illnesses and those living in impoverishment.

The release noted that sponsors from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions came together, demonstrating the event’s broad appeal and purpose.

“We are immensely grateful for the steadfast support of our sponsors, donors, golfers, volunteers, and friends, who make this event possible year after year,” said Karen Bannon, Arpin Strong’s vice president, Karen Bannon. “Their dedication fuels our mission and brings our community together.”

The company also gave thanks to its platinum-level sponsors, including Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, Citrin Cooperman Accountants & Advisors, Courtney International Forwarding, The Mellor Agency, AMJ Campbell, UNIRISC, and Move One, whose contributions made this year’s event possible.