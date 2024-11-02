TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Averitt’s commitment to diversity: Ranked as top company for women to work in transportation

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Averitt’s commitment to diversity: Ranked as top company for women to work in transportation
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt’s commitment to diversity: Ranked as top company for women to work in transportation
Averitt recognized for female-friendly work environment. (Photo courtesy Averitt)
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — For the 4th consecutive year, Averitt has been named one of the “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association.
“Whether it’s driving on the road, working in operations, or serving in leadership, we’re dedicated to offering women a variety of career paths,” said Elise Leeson, vice president of human resources at Averitt. “This recognition affirms that our efforts to create an inclusive and supportive workplace are being noticed across the industry.”
According to a company media release, the recognition is featured in WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine. The annual list recognizes companies that offer a positive workplace culture, promote career development opportunities, and encourage the advancement of women in the transportation industry.
“Averitt continues to lead the way by providing a supportive environment where all associates can grow and succeed and aims to build on WIT’s mission by providing women with a safe, stable, team-oriented culture,” the company said in the release. “Among the many ways it accomplishes this is through state-of-the-art facilities, dynamic safety features on its tractors, and safe parking. Averitt also has a Driver Services staff based at its corporate headquarters to help driving associates with any questions they may have, as well as on-site Driver Support Specialists at facilities throughout its network for one-on-one assistance.”
For more information about the Women In Trucking association, visit www.WomenInTrucking.org.
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE