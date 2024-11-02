Averitt’s commitment to diversity: Ranked as top company for women to work in transportation

“Whether it’s driving on the road, working in operations, or serving in leadership, we’re dedicated to offering women a variety of career paths,” said Elise Leeson, vice president of human resources at Averitt. “This recognition affirms that our efforts to create an inclusive and supportive workplace are being noticed across the industry.”

According to a company media release, the recognition is featured in WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine. The annual list recognizes companies that offer a positive workplace culture, promote career development opportunities, and encourage the advancement of women in the transportation industry.

“Averitt continues to lead the way by providing a supportive environment where all associates can grow and succeed and aims to build on WIT’s mission by providing women with a safe, stable, team-oriented culture,” the company said in the release. “Among the many ways it accomplishes this is through state-of-the-art facilities, dynamic safety features on its tractors, and safe parking. Averitt also has a Driver Services staff based at its corporate headquarters to help driving associates with any questions they may have, as well as on-site Driver Support Specialists at facilities throughout its network for one-on-one assistance.”

www.WomenInTrucking.org . For more information about the Women In Trucking association, visit