VTTI recruiting carriers for driver detention study

BLACKBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) is recruiting carriers to participate in a study to better assess driver detention and identify practical and effective solutions to help reduce inefficiencies and improve safety in the trucking industry.

“‘Detention time‘ is the time commercial motor vehicle operators spend at shipping and receiving facilities because of delays in loading and unloading cargo,” VTTI said. “Recent reports indicate detention time is associated with reduced annual driver earnings of up to $1.3 billion, and carriers could gain up to $3.1 billion annually by eliminating these inefficiencies 1,2. Detention time can also reduce safety. Drivers who experience detention time might engage in unsafe driving to reach their destination within their hours-of-service limits, drive while fatigued, or improperly log their hours. A 2014 study assessing detention time found that approximately two out of three drivers experienced detention time every month, and 10 percent of stops went beyond two hours at the delivery location.”

VTTI Seeking Carriers of All Types

VTTI is actively seeking carriers of all types to collect real-world data on detention time, via electronic logging devices and transportation management systems. All data collected in this study is confidential. Carriers will receive individualized consulting reports on the impacts of detention time on their fleet’s safety and operations.

“Your participation can help to create positive change in the trucking industry,” VTTI said.

To participate or learn more about the study, please visit the study website Impact of Driver Detention Time on Safety and Operations | Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.