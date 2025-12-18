Dog approved: Volvo VNL passes pet safety evaluation

Just in time for the holidays, Volvo Trucks North America and the Center for Pet Safety brought a little extra joy and a lot of wagging tails as the organizations completed a first-of-its-kind “pet test” of Volvo’s new long-haul truck, the new Volvo VNL.

“To my knowledge, our Volvo VNL is the first heavy duty truck ever to pass a pet safety test,” said Maddie Sullivan, product manager, Volvo Trucks North America. “Safety is in our DNA at Volvo, and that commitment extends to everyone who shares the road, including the pets that so many drivers consider family.”

According to Volvo, the test highlighted safety for the approximately 800,000 pets in the US who travel with their owners in commercial trucks every day. The result, the Volvo VNL passed the test.

The evaluation took place Dec.12 at the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va., where experts from the Center for Pet Safety conducted an in-depth evaluation of the Volvo VNL.

A Closer Look at Pet Safety in the Volvo VNL

During the evaluation, the Center for Pet Safety analyzed the Volvo VNL’s interior layouts, strength-tested anchor points, and available connection options for pet restraint systems, along with climate control functionality. To bring the evaluation to life, dogs also took the ultimate ride around the Volvo Customer Center track, secured in CPS-approved harnesses and carriers. The hands-on experience allowed CPS experts to observe how pets ride in real-world conditions and how the cab supports safe, comfortable travel for four-legged co-pilots.

“Evaluating the Volvo VNL in person allows us to examine how vehicle design, securement points, and cab layout all work together to impact pet safety,” said Lindsey Wolko, founder and CEO of the Center for Pet Safety. “By working directly with Volvo’s engineers and product teams, we are able to evaluate real-world cab features, identify the safest places for pets to ride, and help drivers make choices that keep pets secure while reducing distractions, especially during busy holiday travel.”

The Volvo VNL Passed the Test

The new Volvo VNL passed the pet safety test and, with the appropriate harnesses and carriers, pets can safely join their owners in this truck, according to Volvo.

“The Volvo VNL was designed to support life on the road, and working directly with the Center for Pet Safety helps us better understand how our design choices can support safer, more comfortable travel for drivers and their furry co-pilots,” Sullivan said.

Takeaways from the “Pet Test”

Volvo’s VNL already includes strength tested anchor points compatible with Center for Pet Safety Certified harnesses and carriers, helping protect pets and drivers on the road.

The Volvo Parking Cooler, an industry leading climate control system, keeps pets comfortable and safe for up to eight hours without idling, even in extreme temperatures.

The VNL’s strength tested mesh bed shows strong potential as a pet safe rest area with only minor modifications needed for secure travel.

Sharing Holiday Pet Travel Tips for the Road Ahead

In the spirit of the season, the Center for Pet Safety also shared holiday pet travel tips during the event, offering drivers practical reminders for winter road trips – from securing pets properly and packing essential supplies to planning for rest stops and colder weather. The tips are part of the Center for Pet Safety’s ongoing mission to help families travel safely with their pets year-round.