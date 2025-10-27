The pawsitive impact of Volvo Trucks pet safety partnership

Volvo Trucks North America is partnering with the Center for Pet Safety to promote safer, more comfortable travel for commercial drivers and their four-legged companions.

“For many long-haul drivers, their dog is their constant companion through every mile,” said Maddie Sullivan, product marketing manager, Volvo Trucks North America. “Safety is in our DNA, and that extends to everyone on the road whether they have two legs or four. We’re proud to partner with the Center for Pet Safety to better understand how drivers travel with their pets and to share practical guidance that supports their comfort and safety.”

With more than 60% of all truck drivers being pet owners, nearly 40% bring their pets on the road, according to Volvo.

“For many professional drivers, traveling with a pet is part of the lifestyle offering comfort, companionship and a sense of home on every route,” Volvo said. “This new collaboration aims to help drivers make informed choices to keep their pets safe and relaxed while on the road.”

Putting the New Volvo VNL to the “Pet Test”

As part of the collaboration, experts from the Center for Pet Safety will visit the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va. to review Volvo Trucks’ new long-haul flagship – the all-new Volvo VNL. Pet safety specialists will experience the VNL’s driver comfort, safety features, and interior layouts firsthand. A major focus will be on the Volvo Parking Cooler and other systems that maintain optimal in-cab conditions for both drivers and pets.

That’s crucial for drivers who travel with animals and may need to leave them in the cab during short breaks under any weather conditions. Through Volvo’s connected app, drivers can remotely monitor and adjust cab temperature, ensuring a safe, comfortable environment that helps pets stay calm and alert, according to Volvo.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Volvo Trucks North America to spotlight the unique needs of commercial drivers traveling with their pets,” said Lindsey Wolko, founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Pet Safety. “By combining Volvo’s engineering leadership with our rigorous safety standards, this partnership will deliver practical guidance, product recommendations, and travel resources tailored for the long-haul driving community.”

Digital Guide to Safer Pet Travel

As part of the initiative, Volvo Trucks and the Center for Pet Safety will co-develop a digital resource about traveling safely with pets in a commercial vehicle, set to launch on both organizations’ websites in early 2026.

The guide will offer practical tips for drivers traveling with pets from in-cab setup and restraint systems to health and wellness planning and lists of safe rest areas nationwide.