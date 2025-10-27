Mack truck hits skateboarder; elderly man dead in separate Oregon crashes

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.- A skateboarder is dead after being struck by Mack commercial vehicle last week.

According to a release from the Oregon State Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, October 21 at 11:29 p.m.

That is when the Oregon State Police (OSP) says it responded to a vehicle versus skateboarder crash on Highway 101, near milepost 121, in Lincoln County.

OSP says the preliminary investigation indicated a skateboarder, Joseph Wesley Tallman, 35, of Depoe Bay, attempted to cross the highway from the eastbound shoulder and was struck by a northbound Mack commercial motor vehicle, operated by Marcus Daniel Harwood, 35, of Veneta, who was unable to avoid the collision.

Tallman was declared deceased after being transported to an area hospital.

Harwood was uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.

Elderly man killed in crash involving semi truck

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. – One man is dead after an afternoon crash in Oregon last week.

According to an OSP release, on Monday, October 20, at 4:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to at two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 144, in Harney County.

OSP says its preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by James Joseph Hammeke, 91, of Burns, entered the highway from Rattlesnake Road and was struck by a westbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Jaswinder Singh Sidhu, 45, of Oregon City. The Freightliner struck the driver side door and front fender of the Chevrolet causing significant damage.

Hammeke was declared deceased after being transported to an area hospital.

Sidhu was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.