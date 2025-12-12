Oregon man dies after crash with semi truck

Douglas County, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon say a man has died after a collision with a semi truck.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., according to a release from Oregon State Police (OSP) who said it responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 38, near milepost 22, in Douglas County.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Buick Enclave, operated by David Michael Lawson, 48, of Elkton, entered the westbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a westbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Kevin Morgan Leiser, 65, of Vancouver, Wash.

The crash reportedly caused the Buick Enclave to spin uncontrollably in the roadway, where it was struck by a westbound Buick LaCrosse, operated by Krystal Richelle Jacks, 54, of Elkton, before rolling and coming to rest on its side.

Lawson was declared deceased at the scene.

Leiser suffered reported minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Jacks was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.