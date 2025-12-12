Windstorms cause nearly 40 blow-over crashes in three days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – High winds have wreaked havoc on highways in Wyoming this week, and has kept law enforcement authorities busy.

A press release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) stated that the ongoing high wind event has caused 39 vehicles to crash on Wyoming highways so far this week, especially from Dec. 9-11.

That number could still increase.

“With winter being the state’s windiest months, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Highway Patrol want to remind drivers of all vehicle types to use caution and pay close attention to highway signage,” the release stated.

WHP says most crashes occurred on Interstate 80 near Cooper Cove west of Laramie, Interstate 25 on Wyo Hill south of Cheyenne, and I-25 near Wheatland at Bordeaux. Many blown-over vehicles were underweight, and some trailers were even empty.

“WYDOT updates the minimum weights listed on overhead digital messaging signs based on real-time wind speeds,” the release stated. “Drivers should check weight-based wind closure information often to ensure travel is permitted.”

It’s not just commercial vehicles that are at risk – campers, toy-haulers and other large trailers are also susceptible to blowing over in strong winds.

Drivers can check wind closures and wind speeds anytime at www.wyoroad.info or via the Wyoming 511 mobile app.

“During powerful wind events, WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol urge all travelers to heed wind closure warnings,” the release stated. “Driving a prohibited vehicle during these closures can lead to hefty fines, including fines for any damage to the roadway. In addition, a single blow-over event often occupies several troopers, along with additional towing and emergency vehicles, tying up critical resources that may be needed elsewhere and sometimes forcing the highway to close to all traffic for debris cleanup.”

“Vehicles not included in wind restrictions should use caution on windy days, too. Stay alert for blowing snow, slick spots and other potential hazards,” WHP added.