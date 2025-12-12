Volvo donates all-new VNL to Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum

Volvo Group North America is continuing its ongoing partnership with the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum in Greensboro, N.C., by donating an all-new Volvo VNL 840 to be featured in a permanent interactive display.

“Engaging with children and the greater community through this interactive display allows for a better understanding of trucking’s vital role in the economy,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Volvo Trucks’ North American headquarters is based in Greensboro, and it is very important for us to invest in the communities in which we are located. We also hope this display will encourage some children to pursue the many different career opportunities available to them in the trucking industry.”

The VNL 840 was unveiled during a ceremony at the museum.

Expanding Imagination

Children of all ages can enjoy the new full-sized Volvo VNL 840 and explore the cockpit and sleeper cab to better understand the purpose and importance of trucking to society. The new truck replaces a Volvo VNL 670, which was donated to the museum in 2012. Volvo Group North America is headquartered in Greensboro.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is a next-generation long-haul truck designed to set new industry standards in safety, fuel efficiency and driver comfort. Featuring a completely reimagined cab, advanced aerodynamics and cutting-edge connectivity, the VNL delivers an optimized driving and resting experience tailored to the needs of professional drivers,” Volvo said. “The VNL 840 is Volvo’s flagship model, featuring a premium 74-inch sleeper cab.”

The Volvo VNL 840 features optimal fuel efficiency, delivering up to a 10 percent improvement in comparison with the previous model as a result of advanced aerodynamics and powertrain upgrades.

“We know from experience that when kids have the chance to merge their imagination with real-world experiences, incredible things happen,” said Joe Rieke, president and CEO of the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum. “This partnership with Volvo Group North America allows us to do exactly that. We’re thrilled to give our community a chance to play and engage with technology that moves the world, designed right here in Greensboro.”