Fleetworthy expands Bestpass Toll Genius access through Platform Science integration

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is announcing a new integration with Platform Science, expanding access to its Toll Genius solution for fleets using both Bestpass by Fleetworthy and Platform Science ELDs.

The integration marks another milestone in Fleetworthy’s mission to equip fleets with data-driven tools that reduce toll costs, strengthen compliance, and streamline fleet operations, according to Shay Demmons, chief product officer of Fleetworthy.

“Our mission is to simplify fleet operations by giving customers the clarity and tools they need to stay ahead,” Demmons said. “By pairing Toll Genius with Platform Science’s advanced telematics data, we’re expanding the value fleets can unlock from their toll data – turning what used to be a challenging, manual process into a transparent and automated source of operational intelligence.”

Toll Genius

According to Fleetworthy, Toll Genius is an industry-first toll analytics and reporting capability that overlays Bestpass toll data with GPS and vehicle telematics information. Through the new integration with Platform Science, even more fleets can now access AI-powered insights that help detect toll anomalies, reduce violations, and improve overall toll management accuracy.

Bestpass Toll Genius Integration

The Bestpass Toll Genius integration with Platform Science provides:

Toll Match Reports: Align vehicle GPS locations with toll events to flag mismatches, anomalies, or potential unauthorized toll activity.

Toll Discrepancy Reports: Identify the root causes of unmatched tolls, such as stationary vehicles and device misassignment, using advanced pattern-matching algorithms.

Smart Fleet Match Reports: Automatically identify gaps in toll coverage or telematics data using AI-driven cross-references between Bestpass and Platform Science records.

Interactive Map Views: Pinpoint geographic patterns and investigate vehicle movement alongside toll events.

Custom Filters and Date Ranges: View toll activity by vehicle, cost center, or custom time ranges to improve budgeting, financial oversight, and dispute resolution.

Fleets that utilize existing Toll Genius integrations have reported fewer toll violations and quicker detection of discrepancies. The integration is designed to be seamless, with no need for manual uploads. Active Bestpass and Platform Science ELD customers can access the integrated offering through the Bestpass portal. With AI-driven analytics, Toll Genius transforms raw toll data into actionable intelligence for smarter, efficient fleet operations.

“Fleets rely on us to help streamline operations, make data actionable, and give them choice in the critical solutions they need for their business,” said Joe Jumayao, vice president of business development, Platform Science. “Partnering with Fleetworthy allows us to deliver unprecedented insight into toll activity so customers can reduce unnecessary spend, resolve discrepancies faster, and keep their operations moving without interruption.”