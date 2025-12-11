Operation Turkey Drop: Lily Transportation aids VA Boston Healthcare System

NEEDHAM, Mass. — For the 5th consecutive year, Lily Transportation volunteers partnered with the Salvation Army to deliver turkeys for VA Boston Healthcare System’s annual “Operation Turkey Drop” at its Jamaica Plain VA campus in Boston.

Lily set up the logistical support the week before Thanksgiving, positioning two 18-wheeler freezer trucks to preserve the holiday meals. Mike Stanton, a veteran and Lily’s senior vice president of operations and compliance, worked with his team and other Veteran volunteers to coordinate the pick-up, sorting and delivery of food to the two distribution sites on Nov. 22.

“This program is a very special one for the Lily volunteers who have braved the elements for a number of years to ensure that our Veterans have a much deserved and enjoyable Thanksgiving meal,” Stanton said.

Operation Turkey Drop

The program delivered more than $14,000 worth of Thanksgiving food and meals to Veterans across Massachusetts including over 320 turkeys, hams, pies, carrots, onions, pans, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy mix, and other Thanksgiving meal essentials.

Joseph Tocci, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supervisory Peer Specialist at Boston Health Care for Homeless Veterans thanked Lily for their continued partnership.

“Lily’s collaboration and volunteer support—many of whom are Veterans—played a crucial role in the event,” Tocci said. “The gratitude expressed by the Veterans was heartfelt and meaningful.”