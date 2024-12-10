A Taste of Home: Thanksgiving meals delivered to local veterans facing food insecurity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Despite the rainy conditions, there were high spirits on November 23 from the Lily Transportation volunteers who partnered with the Salvation Army to deliver turkeys at VA Boston Healthcare System’s annual turkey drive at the Jamaica Plain VA in Boston.

“We’ve had a partnership here with Salvation Army and the VA for a few years and it’s very fulfilling for all of us,” said Mike Stanton, senior vice president of operations and compliance at Lily, who is a veteran himself.

Lily and the Salvation Army joined forces with VA Boston in 2020 to provide more than 100 Thanksgiving meals to Veterans and families facing food insecurity in the local area. This year the group delivered three-times as many meals over two days.

According to a company press release, Lily Transportation was instrumental in providing logistics support. The week of the event, Lily positioned two 18-wheeler freezer trucks to keep the turkeys and fixings fresh. Stanton’s team, which included some Veteran volunteers, coordinated the pick-up, sorting and delivery of food to the two distribution sites Nov. 23.