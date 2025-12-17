Professional trucker Ericka Norfleet found freedom behind the wheel

Earlier this year, the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) highlighted Ericka Norfleet, a professional truck driver for A2B Synchronized Logistics, as a Member of the Month.

When Norfleet was a child, she had no idea that her fascination with big trucks would one day lead to a career on the open road. Like many kids, she loved road trips, often signaling truckers with the classic arm pump to hear their horns blare.

Back then, seeing women driving 18-wheelers was rare, she says, and the idea that she could become one never crossed her mind.

Fast forward to today: Norfleet is a proud professional truck driver with a decade of experience, a finalist for the WIT 2025 Driver of the Year award and a voice of encouragement for women entering the field.

“I took one trip with a friend to deliver their load — and that’s when I decided right away, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Norfleet said. “The feeling of freedom was intoxicating.”

A Career Fueled by Passion and Perseverance

Norfleet is currently with A2B Synchronized Logistics, a company she joined just under a month ago. Her passion for trucking continues to grow each day, driven by the adventures and new experiences the road brings. But it hasn’t always been easy.

“Driving a truck isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a difficult job, and being a woman can sometimes increase that difficulty,” she said.

Norfleet credits her strong support system, especially her family, for helping her stay motivated through challenges.

“My family members are my biggest supporters, and they all stand behind what I do,” she said. “My husband has been a mentor, teacher and light in dark along this road. He’s been driving for 29 years. He never stops pushing and helping me become a better driver.”

Her husband’s experience and encouragement have played a major role in shaping Norfleet’s career. With his guidance and her own drive to succeed, she has developed the skill, confidence and resilience needed to thrive in a demanding industry.

Finding Community in a Male-Populated Field

One of the turning points in Norfleet’s journey was joining WIT. While she may not always see other women on the road, the organization has opened her eyes to just how many are out there making their mark.

“It’s amazing to have such a large branch of strong, independent women that can support each other,” she said. “Being a part of the Women In Trucking Association has been beneficial to me because it shows I’m not alone.”

Community, both personal and professional, has been vital to Norfleet’s success. She sees herself not only as a driver but also as an example and mentor for other women who are considering a career in trucking.

“The best advice I could give to other women wanting to join the trucking industry is to do it,” she urges. “Don’t wait; don’t second guess. Just do it. Don’t let anything hold you back or stop you from achieving your goals.”

Her enthusiasm is contagious, and it’s clear her story is about more than just trucks. It’s about courage, belief and creating opportunities where others may not think to look.

Looking Ahead with Ambition

Although Norfleet has already accomplished a great deal, she has set her sights set even bigger goals. In the short term, she’s focused on helping her son through his first year of college. In the next five years, she hopes to be the owner of a small fleet.

Her vision for the future is not just about growth; it’s about continuing to do what she loves.

“It’s a great honor to get out here and do what I love and help support other women who are or want to do this job,” she said.

When asked about the best piece of career advice she’s received, Norfleet didn’t hesitate: “You learn something new daily. If you ever feel like you know everything and there is nothing left to learn, then quit. That’s when things can become dangerous.”

These words reflect her grounded mindset and commitment to continuous improvement. They’re also a reminder that even seasoned professionals like Norfleet approach each day as a learning opportunity.

Life Beyond the Highway

Norfleet’s story isn’t just inspiring because of her professional success. It’s also rich with personality and passion beyond trucking.

A fun fact that surprises many is her large rubber duck collection.

“Why? I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “I just love them so much, and they make them for every holiday.”

She’s also a creative spirit who loves making Halloween decorations. It’s her favorite holiday of the year, and she loves to let her imagination wander and create spooky things you can’t buy.

When she’s not on the road or crafting Halloween decor, you might catch her watching ”The Walking Dead” — for the hundredth time. And while Las Vegas is next on her bucket list, it’s not for the usual reasons.

“Not to gamble or do the typical Vegas things. I just want to see the dancing waters,” she said.

As for daily essentials, Norfleet says she can’t live without her hairbrush. It’s a small detail, but one that adds a human touch to someone whose life is anything but ordinary.

Norfleet’s journey reminds us that passion, support and self-belief can drive us far — both on the road and in life. From a young girl fascinated by 18-wheelers to a respected professional and role model, her story is one of determination and joy found in doing what you love.

For anyone standing at the crossroads of doubt and possibility, Norfleet offers a simple but powerful message: “Don’t let anything hold you back.”

