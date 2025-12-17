Honoring the best: WIT seeks Driver of the Year nominations

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Driver of the Year award.

“Women are shaping the future of trucking,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president, CEO. “This award celebrates the drivers who go above and beyond in their profession and who uplift others in the industry.”

The award is sponsored by Walmart.

WIT Driver of the Year Award

The annual recognition honors exceptional female professional drivers who exemplify safety, leadership and a positive impact on the trucking industry and the communities they serve.

With women representing roughly 9.5% of all professional truck drivers — according to the latest WIT Index, which tracks the percentage of women in key roles across the industry — spotlighting their contributions remains essential to the inclusion of women in the profession.

“Women in trucking aren’t just moving freight, they’re moving the industry forward,” said Ryan McDaniel, senior vice president, Walmart Transportation. “Walmart is honored to continue sponsoring Women In Trucking’s Driver of the Year award and recognize the extraordinary female drivers who lead with professionalism and excellence.”

2025 Winner Kathy Blais

Last year’s Driver of the Year, Kathy Blaies, says the recognition was deeply meaningful.

“Every day I get behind the wheel of my car hauler, rain or shine, and do what I love,” Blaies said. ‘Standing on that stage to receive this award was validation — not just for me, but for every woman who has ever been told ‘this is a man’s world.’ Progress has sometimes felt slow, but seeing more women in this profession proves that change is happening.”

The winner will be selected based on her commitment to safety, community involvement, and overall contributions to enhancing the image of the trucking profession. Finalists and the overall winner will be recognized during the 2026 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky. on March 27. She will also receive a commemorative award package including a plaque, a custom ring and additional recognition.

To nominate a driver, click here. The deadline for nomination is Jan. 29, 2026.