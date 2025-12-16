ProBuilt Miles provides free routing and mileage platform

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — ProBuilt Software is announcing the launch of ProBuiltMiles.com, a free, web-based commercial routing and mileage calculation system created by the original founders of PCS Software.

“ProBuilt Miles was created to give carriers and independent operators a simple and modern way to access commercial routing and mileage information,” said Michael Till, founder, CEO, ProBuilt Technologies. “Our goal was to provide a tool that is fast to use, easy to understand and immediately accessible from any browser.”

No Cost Routing and Mileage Info

The platform gives both trucking companies and independent owner operators immediate access to accurate, Class 8 specific routing and mileage information at no cost.

Many commercial mileage and routing programs use a subscription model that charges per truck or per user each month, with typical costs ranging from approximately $20 to $85 per month depending on the vendor and feature set. For fleets and independent operators, this can translate into hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year. ProBuilt Miles removes this expense entirely by providing a no cost, web-based alternative.

Key Capabilities of ProBuilt Miles

Commercial truck routing built specifically for Class 8 vehicles.

Accurate point to point and multi stop mileage calculations.

Practical versus shortest route selection.

Vehicle aware routing based on weight, height, length, axle load and governed speed.

Realistic truck ETAs using commercial speed assumptions.

Optional routing controls for hazmat awareness, toll avoidance, ferry avoidance and border handling.

Turn by turn commercial directions.

Visual route planning on an interactive map.

Interactive state by state mileage visibility.

“ProBuilt Miles is designed for anyone who relies on accurate mileage in their daily operations,” said Paul Till, director of sales at ProBuilt Technologies. “Whether you are a dispatcher or an owner operator, the ability to calculate commercial miles quickly and reliably is essential. We wanted to make that process as simple and accessible as possible.”

ProBuilt Miles is available now and free to use nationwide.

No subscriptions, no per truck fees and no credit card required.