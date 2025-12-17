Man killed in Louisiana in crash with big rig

EUNICE, La. – One man is dead after failing to yield to an 18-wheeler.

Louisian State Police (LSP) say that on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 190 at Beck Miller Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Glenn Thibodeaux of Eunice, according to a press release issued by the LSP on Tuesday.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford F-250, driven by Thibodeaux, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 190 while a 2014 Peterbilt was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, as the Ford attempted to turn left onto Beck Miller Rd, it failed to yield to the approaching Peterbilt and was struck.

Thibodeaux reportedly sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.