Western US fuels diesel price plunge

By Bruce Guthrie -
Western US fuels diesel price plunge
The national average price for a gallon of diesel dropped again this week for the fourth week in a row.

Diesel prices continue to give drivers an early Christmas present.

However, the price of diesel is 11 cents higher than it was a year ago on the same reporting week.

However, the price of diesel is 11 cents higher than it was a year ago on the same reporting week.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the price for a gallon of diesel fell nearly six cents from $3.665 to $3.607.

Every reporting region fell except the New England Region which went up by a little over two cents from $4.040 to $4.064.

The steepest drop came from the Rocky Mountain Region which fell by double digits for the second straight week dropping from $3.498 to $3.385. That region which includes the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho and Montana, also fell last week by more than 16 cents, which adds up to an exactly 28-cent drop in two weeks.

California was the next highest decrease falling more than eight cents from $4.862 to $4.781.

The West Coast Region and West Coast less California region also fell by just over seven cents per gallon.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

