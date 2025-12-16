Volvo Trucks secures major order of 185 Volvo VNLs from Koch Trucking

Volvo Trucks North America has secured a 185-unit order from Koch Trucking for its new long-haul truck, the Volvo VNL 860.

The family-owned, full-service transportation provider, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., will integrate the new VNLs into their fleet of late-model tractors that operate across North America.

“Koch Trucking has been a trusted transportation provider for nearly 50 years, and their commitment to investing in equipment that supports both their drivers and their customers aligns closely with our values at Volvo Trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “The all-new Volvo VNL 860 brings together efficiency, safety, and driver comfort in a way that raises the bar for long-haul operations, and we’re proud to support Koch as they continue to grow and modernize their fleet.”

Driver-Centric Features Designed for Comfort and Productivity

The new Volvo VNL 860, launched in 2024, is engineered around the needs of the professional driver, with a premium living and working environment and driving features that support comfort and safety on the road. Volvo’s I-Shift automated transmission and I-See predictive cruise control technology help deliver a smoother, more confident driving experience across Koch’s varied operating environments.

“The all-new Volvo VNL 860 is already proving its value with meaningful reductions in idle time and strong fuel efficiency on the road,” said Jeff Koch, COO, Koch. “Maintaining one of the newest fleets in the industry allows us to maximize uptime and deliver consistent, reliable service our customers expect. As a family-owned business, investing in equipment that enhances driver comfort, safety, and sustainability isn’t just operationally smart, it’s foundational to who we are and how we plan for the future.”

Enhanced Comfort, Safety, Efficiency, and Long-Haul Performance

“Koch Trucking operates a modern fleet, all three years old or newer, with a longstanding commitment to investing in vehicles that maximize uptime, safety, and reliability,” the press release said. “The Volvo VNL 860 delivers the performance and reliability Koch Trucking depends on to run its fleet at the highest service standards. Designed for long-haul productivity, the new VNL combines advanced aerodynamics with optimized powertrain performance to help fleets achieve up to a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to previous models, aligning directly with Koch’s commitment to operational excellence and long-term sustainability.”

Decades of Driver Commitment

“Founded in 1976 and family owned since its inception, Koch Trucking has built its reputation on providing a supportive, driver-centric experience,” the release said. “Regular home time remains central to the company’s culture, but driver well-being also hinges on comfort during long-haul operations. The Volvo VNL 860 enhances that experience with a spacious cab designed as a true home away from home. Drivers benefit from reduced noise levels, ample storage, an integrated workstation, and sleeper amenities such as heat and air conditioning without the need to idle. Koch drivers have long favored Volvo’s combination of safety, fuel efficiency, and on-road comfort, attributes that align with the company’s focus on supporting the drivers who represent them mile after mile.”