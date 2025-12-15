Moving company delivers 1,000 meal kits to food bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Move For Hunger, the national nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and fighting hunger through transportation partnerships, is announcing the delivery of 20 pallets of nutritious meal kits to Second Harvest Food Bank in Nashville, Tenn.

“The effort is spearheaded by long-standing Move For Hunger partner Apex Moving + Storage, an agent of Atlas Van Lines, which is providing transportation and logistics support at no cost,” according to a company press release.

Fighting Food Insecurity with Surplus Food

This substantial donation underscores Move For Hunger’s mission to recover surplus food and deliver it directly to those in need, leveraging the resources of the moving industry. The meal kits, sourced through community drives and corporate partners, will provide thousands of healthy, shelf-stable meals to families facing food insecurity across Tennessee – a region where 1,000,000 residents, including one in five children, struggle to access consistent nutrition.

“Every delivery like this brings us one step closer to a hunger-free future,” said Adam Lowy, founder of Move For Hunger. “We’re grateful to Apex Moving + Storage for their unwavering commitment to our shared goal. By mobilizing their trucks and teams, we’re turning potential waste into lifelines for neighbors in Nashville and beyond. Since 2009, our network has delivered over 55 million meals – including more than 1 million meals in Tennessee – and initiatives like this keep that momentum going strong.”

To learn more about how individuals and businesses can get involved, click here.