Truckloads of Care: Atlas, Paxton, and WERC pack meals for those in need

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Atlas Van Lines, in collaboration with Atlas Interstate Agent Paxton International and Paxton Van Lines, partnered with Move For Hunger and WERC for a meal packing initiative hosted at GWS, the organization’s cornerstone global event in National Harbor, Md.

“We are happy to team up with Paxton and Move For Hunger to make an impact on food insecurity in the communities we serve, as well as bring awareness of Move For Hunger’s mission to so many in the relocation industry,” said Ryan McConnell, president and COO of Atlas Van Lines. “We applaud Paxton for the outstanding work they do here in the Washington, D.C., area and we’re proud to play a part at WERC’s signature event.”

According to a media release, each meal kit was prepared to feed a family of four, equating to 3,200 total meals, and is packed in a reusable bag. The event aimed to raise awareness and provide tangible support to the growing number of families facing food insecurity in the greater Washington, D.C., and Southern Maryland areas.

After a decade-long decline, hunger has been rising in the United States since 2021. In the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, 37% of residents, accounting for nearly 1.5 million people, don’t always know where their next meal will come from.

“Hunger is a year-round issue, not just a concern during the holidays,” said Adam Lowy, executive director of Move For Hunger. “By turning this event into an opportunity to give back, we aim to highlight the ongoing need for support and inspire attendees to leave the community better than when they arrived.”

Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes transportation networks to deliver surplus food to communities in need, organized the meal-packing initiative. For the past decade, WERC has been a dedicated supporter and partner of Move For Hunger, leveraging the transportation industry’s resources to combat hunger.

According to the release, Paxton Van Lines is one of Move For Hunger’s longest-standing partners. Together, the companies enable conscious and consistent community engagement through event sponsorships and weekly food bank deliveries from local farmers’ markets. Last year alone, Paxton Van Lines donated over 11,000 pounds of produce to local food banks.

“We love making a tangible difference with Move For Hunger right here in the DMV,” said William Paxton, COO at Paxton Van Lines. “Move For Hunger’s passionate team is dedicated to ensuring surplus food from local moves reaches those in need, strengthening our community one move at a time. We’re proud to be a part of their work.”

Paxton is a greater Washington, D.C., area-based Agent of Atlas Van Lines, the largest subsidiary of Atlas World Group, employing nearly 700 people throughout North America.

“WERC is all about supporting individuals and families through the challenges of mobility, and this meal-packing initiative allows us to extend that support to those facing food insecurity,” said Anupam Singhal WERC CEO. “We’re honored to partner with Atlas, Paxton Van Line, and Move For Hunger in making a real, meaningful difference right here in the community where our event is held.”

Attendees travel from around the world to attend WERC’s GWS event, the largest of its kind for talent mobility professionals seeking connections and expert knowledge focused on domestic and international relocation, immigration policies, tax issues, cutting-edge technology trends, and more.