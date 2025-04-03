NMFTA honored with 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) and Ben Wilkens, its cybersecurity principal engineer, have been recognized with a prestigious 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Cybersecurity Project of the Year.

“We congratulate Ben for his outstanding achievements in the Cybersecurity Project of the Year category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, Ben’s innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry.”

Empowering Small Fleets

The honor was awarded for NMFTA’s innovative submission, Empowering Small Fleets with Cybersecurity Tools: NMFTA’s Game-Changing Guidebook, a comprehensive resource designed to help owner operators, as well as small and mid-sized trucking fleets, strengthen their cybersecurity defenses against ever-evolving digital threats.

“This recognition reflects NMFTA’s commitment to cybersecurity education and advocacy,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “Ben’s expertise and dedication have been instrumental in developing this much-needed guidebook series, which serves as a lifeline for independent owner operators, as well as small and mid-sized fleets, navigating today’s cyber landscape.”

The complimentary guidebooks offer actionable steps, best practices, and real-world strategies for carriers of all sizes as they look to improve their cybersecurity posture. The series is a key component of NMFTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital security across the industry.

Cyber Security Series

The NMFTA recently released the second part of its three-part series. The second installment focuses on mid-sized fleets. To see that guidebook, click here.

For more information about NMFTA’s cybersecurity initiatives, visit www.nmfta.org/cybersecurity.