CVSN welcomes Emily Judd as marketing and member experience coordinator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) is announcing the addition of Emily Judd to the team as marketing & member experience coordinator.

With this move, the CVSN is reinforcing the organization’s commitment to strengthening engagement, communication, and industry advancement across the independent commercial vehicle aftermarket.

Emily Judd

Judd, a graduate of Northwood University, brings a strong foundation in marketing strategy, communication, and brand development. During her time at Northwood, she participated in the renowned Northwood University International Auto Show and cultivated a passion for creative marketing, visual design, and member-focused initiatives.

Prior to joining CVSN, Judd worked as a strategic account representative at RR Donnelley (RRD), where she partnered with businesses across the country to develop print, packaging, and marketing solutions that elevated brand identity and customer experience. Her background in relationship management, campaign execution, and client strategy will serve CVSN as it continues to expand its member value and industry presence.

Judd will play a pivotal role in CVSN’s marketing initiatives, including digital content development, event support, member communications, and engagement strategies designed to strengthen connection across the industry. Passionate about storytelling and brand building, she is eager to contribute to CVSN’s mission and support the organization’s growing national network.