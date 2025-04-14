Senators introduce bipartisan REPAIR Act to support commercial vehicle industry

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) is applauding the introduction of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act.

The bipartisan, bicameral bill is led by Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

“CVSN thanks Senators Luján and Hawley for protecting America’s supply chains by keeping trucks and fleets on the road with affordable and accessible repair,” said Kristen Kellogg, senior director, government affairs, CVSN. “Giving drivers, fleets, owner operators the freedom to choose where they repair their vehicles strengthens competition, supports a resilient supply chain, and ensures fair access to repair. This legislation is a win for consumers, independent repairers, and businesses all across the U.S.”

Right to Repair

According to the CVSN, the legislation represents a pivotal step toward securing federal right to repair protections for the commercial vehicle industry—ensuring independent repair providers have access to the tools, data, and technology needed to keep trucks and fleets running safely and affordably.

As commercial vehicles continue to advance technologically, manufacturers are increasingly limiting access to essential diagnostic and repair information. These restrictions impact independent repair shops, drive up operating costs, and threaten the reliability of America’s supply chain. The REPAIR Act directly addresses these challenges by promoting fair competition, protecting consumer choice, and ensuring independent access to necessary repair resources.

Strong Support for the REPAIR Act

The Senate introduction follows strong momentum in the House of Representatives, where the REPAIR Act (H.R. 1566), led by Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL-02) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03), already boasts over 27 bipartisan cosponsors. Importantly, the House bill explicitly includes commercial vehicles, underscoring the vital need for repair access across both light-duty and heavy-duty sectors.

“This is the furthest we’ve ever been with right to repair legislation for the commercial vehicle aftermarket,” CVSN said. “With growing bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, the path forward is clearer than ever for long-overdue federal repair rights that support the people who keep our nation’s supply chains moving. CVSN urges Congress to advance this legislation and protect the freedom to repair for all sectors of the vehicle service industry.”