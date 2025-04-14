Spelman Logistics wins prestigious honor

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Inc. is naming Spelman Logistics to its fifth annual list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Spelman was ranked in the Regionals: Northeast category.

“This recognition is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Anthony Richardson, director of operations at Spelman Logistics. “It reflects our shared commitment to growth, operational excellence and delivering world-class logistics solutions to our clients every single day.”

According to a media release, the companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries and beyond,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country.”

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast