TheTrucker.com
Business

Spelman Logistics wins prestigious honor

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Spelman Logistics wins prestigious honor
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Spelman Logistics wins prestigious honor
Inc. names Spelman Logistics to its 2025 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast. (Photo courtesy Spelman Logistics via LinkedIn)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. Inc. is naming Spelman Logistics to its fifth annual list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Spelman was ranked in the Regionals: Northeast category.

“This recognition is an incredible milestone for our team,” said Anthony Richardson, director of operations at Spelman Logistics. “It reflects our shared commitment to growth, operational excellence and delivering world-class logistics solutions to our clients every single day.”

According to a media release, the companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries and beyond,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country.” 

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE