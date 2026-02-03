ALC celebrates 50 years in business with 50 Acts of Warmth

La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. — The Allen Lund Company (ALC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a transportation broker in the logistics industry.

“Allen Lund Company was started so that our mom and dad could feed their kids,” said Eddie Lund, president, ALC. “50 years later, it is a billion-dollar company that still has that family feel. It’s a great accomplishment, and we are so proud of our people who have taken mom and dad’s dream and made it a reality.”

Since its founding in 1976, ALC has grown from a single-office operation to a global company with more than 40 branches moving freight worldwide.

50 Acts of Warmth

To commemorate the milestone, the company hosted a special media event, launched a charity initiative, 50 Acts of Warmth, and marked the occasion with a celebratory lunch at headquarters.

“Sales offices and support departments came together to donate articles of warm clothing and food to their respective communities, honoring one of the company’s core principles of philanthropy,” ALC said.

ALC Media Day

Corporate headquarters hosted an event for local dignitaries and media to acknowledge the locale where ALC grew from.

“We are so blessed to be celebrating our 50th anniversary, and we are grateful to the city of La Cañada, our home for 47 of the 50 years, Los Angeles County, and all of the vendors and friends we have in the area who have offered their support,” Lund said.