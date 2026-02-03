TheTrucker.com
Business

ALC celebrates 50 years in business with 50 Acts of Warmth

By Dana Guthrie -
ALC celebrates 50 years in business with 50 Acts of Warmth
Allen Lund Company (ALC) is celebrating 50 years in business and the memory of their founder, Allen Lund, with custom-made cowboy hats and commemorative pins, gifted to employees of the company along with the 50 Acts of Warmth charity initiative. (Photo courtesy ALC)

La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. The Allen Lund Company (ALC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a transportation broker in the logistics industry.

“Allen Lund Company was started so that our mom and dad could feed their kids,” said Eddie Lund, president, ALC. “50 years later, it is a billion-dollar company that still has that family feel. It’s a great accomplishment, and we are so proud of our people who have taken mom and dad’s dream and made it a reality.”

Since its founding in 1976, ALC has grown from a single-office operation to a global company with more than 40 branches moving freight worldwide.

50 Acts of Warmth

To commemorate the milestone, the company hosted a special media event, launched a charity initiative, 50 Acts of Warmth, and marked the occasion with a celebratory lunch at headquarters.

“Sales offices and support departments came together to donate articles of warm clothing and food to their respective communities, honoring one of the company’s core principles of philanthropy,” ALC said.

ALC Media Day

Corporate headquarters hosted an event for local dignitaries and media to acknowledge the locale where ALC grew from.

“We are so blessed to be celebrating our 50th anniversary, and we are grateful to the city of La Cañada, our home for 47 of the 50 years, Los Angeles County, and all of the vendors and friends we have in the area who have offered their support,” Lund said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

