TheTrucker.com
Business

A new chapter in logistics: Allen Lund Company launches ALC India

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   A new chapter in logistics: Allen Lund Company launches ALC India
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A new chapter in logistics: Allen Lund Company launches ALC India
Chetan Tandon, ALC CIO (bottom row, first from the right) with the ALC India team. (Photo courtesy ALC)

La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. The Allen Lund Company has announced establishment of the ALC India office after a decade of development.

“I am honored and blessed to be working with such an amazing and hard-working team,” said Chetan Tandon, ALC’s CIO. “Their unconditional support has contributed to the growth of Allen Lund Company’s technology footprint.”

According to a company media release, in 2007, ALC launched a development team in India. Initially working for a joint venture between ALC and a third-party software solutions provider, the team officially became ALC India in 2023. Over the past decade, they have focused on various projects, including in-house platform development, problem-solving and research.

ALC India is currently focused on the Transportation Management System (TMS) for ALC, as well as integration with the company’s key customers. In the coming months, the office aims to expand the team and recruit top talent.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE