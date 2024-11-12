A new chapter in logistics: Allen Lund Company launches ALC India

La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. — The Allen Lund Company has announced establishment of the ALC India office after a decade of development.

“I am honored and blessed to be working with such an amazing and hard-working team,” said Chetan Tandon, ALC’s CIO. “Their unconditional support has contributed to the growth of Allen Lund Company’s technology footprint.”

According to a company media release, in 2007, ALC launched a development team in India. Initially working for a joint venture between ALC and a third-party software solutions provider, the team officially became ALC India in 2023. Over the past decade, they have focused on various projects, including in-house platform development, problem-solving and research.

ALC India is currently focused on the Transportation Management System (TMS) for ALC, as well as integration with the company’s key customers. In the coming months, the office aims to expand the team and recruit top talent.