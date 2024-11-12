TheTrucker.com
Take a virtual ride: Mack Trucks unveils immersive buying experience with Mack Live Tour

By Dana Guthrie -
Brian Wright, Mack Trucks product specialist, gives a virtual tour of the Mack Anthem model, showcasing how the Live Tour experience brings the truck's features directly to potential customers. (Photo courtesy Mack Trucks)

GREENSBORO, N.C.  Mack Trucks has launched the Mack Live Tour digital experience, offering prospective buyers a personalized, virtual truck exploration from the comfort of their home or office.

“The Mack Live Tour demonstrates our commitment to meeting customers where they are, providing unprecedented access to our product line while respecting their time and convenience,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “This approach allows us to showcase our trucks’ features and capabilities in a manner that is most convenient for the potential customer—all in an interactive way.”

According to a company press release, as the first OEM to offer this type of experience, Mack connects buyers directly with dedicated product specialists who provide comprehensive, one-on-one virtual tours of its truck models.

During each 30-minute session, segment-specific product specialists guide customers through detailed tours tailored to their interests. The platform features a one-way video format, allowing customers to view the specialist’s perspective while maintaining the customer’s privacy. Participants can communicate through either audio or chat options.

Product specialists provide insights into the selected truck model’s exterior and interior features, with customers directing attention to the details that matter most to their operations. This approach focuses on information and answers, ensuring a pressure-free environment for customer decision-making.

The program is currently available to qualified buyers in the United States and Canada. Interested parties can learn more and schedule their personalized virtual tour by visiting https://www.macktrucks.com/live-tour/.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

