Electronic parking brake system now available for new Kenworth trucks

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth is announcing the Bendix Intellipark Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) system is now an available option for Kenworth heavy- and medium-duty models.

“The Electronic Parking Brake system brings a new level of redundancy, simplicity, and assurance to our customers,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “With EPB, drivers can count on an added layer of protection that helps to mitigate rollaway incidents. While this technology is beneficial for any customer, it’s particularly useful in vocational, P&D, and other applications that require drivers to enter and exit the cab numerous times per day.”

EPB Features

The system is equipped with advanced safety features such as Rollaway Mitigation, Smart Unpark and Auto Trailer Brake Release (on towing models). The features are supported by unique interlocks that verify the vehicle is ready to be parked or unparked through sensors that monitor door position, seat belt status, and vehicle movement.

“The Electronic Parking Brake system replaces traditional red-and-yellow push/pull knobs with new ergonomic switches that feature LEDs clearly showing park brake status at a glance,” Kenworth said. “The easy-to-activate design maintains the recognizable symbols while simplifying operation, eliminating the ‘sting’ usually associated with manual valves, and helping to reduce fatigue and distraction during frequent stops. The EPB system is a great enhancement for drivers in pickup-and-delivery, refuse, and start-and-stop vocational applications.”

Advanced Driver Assistance System

The EPB system is also compatible with Kenworth’s recently announced packages of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which include the latest version of the Bendix Fusion system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering and DigitalVision Mirrors.

Bendix emphasizes that advanced technologies, including the Bendix Intellipark Electronic Parking Brake system, complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Never wait for the system to intervene. Every driver should carefully review the operator’s manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.