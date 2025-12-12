Schneider drivers deliver hope and honor as part of Wreaths Across America

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National Inc. is honoring America’s fallen heroes this holiday season by joining the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Honor Fleet for the 17th year.

Participating drivers support the WAA mission of remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Two of the company’s participating trucks are official Ride of Pride tractors, which act as rolling tributes to veterans featuring patriotic imagery and are operated by drivers with military experience. Schneider Ride of Pride Driver and U.S. Army Veteran Patrice Cook is participating for the fourth consecutive year this December.

Honoring Sacrifice

“Delivering wreaths isn’t just a tradition for Wreaths Across America, it’s a responsibility we proudly uphold to honor those who sacrificed for our freedom,” Cook said. “Being part of Wreaths Across America is deeply meaningful because it allows us to give back to military families who have given so much for our country.”

Four Schneider drivers will deliver 24,000 wreaths to national cemeteries, reinforcing the company’s commitment to veterans and their families.

The 2025 theme, “Keep Moving Forward,” resonates deeply with Schneider’s ongoing commitment as a responsible company to support its associates and make a positive impact in the communities where they live, work and travel. Since 2008, Schneider drivers have delivered tens of thousands of wreaths, offering a meaningful way to commemorate those who served their country and provide comfort to their families.

Escort to Arlington

Cook will once again have the distinction of delivering to Arlington National Cemetery as part of the prestigious Escort to Arlington, visiting schools, memorials and other locations along the East Coast. Three other company drivers will deliver wreaths on routes to Texas, Florida and Tennessee.

Schneider’s long-standing support of WAA’s mission reinforces the company’s dedication to operating responsibly, living with purpose and honoring those who have served our country –further underscored by the fact that nearly 19% of its associates have a military background.

What began as a simple family tradition in Maine has grown into an annual nationwide event, with more than a million wreaths now placed on veterans’ graves in cemeteries across the country. By supporting WAA, Schneider continues to honor those who have served and to help keep the mission of remembrance moving forward for generations to come.

National Wreath Day

This year’s National Wreath Day will take place on Saturday, with wreath-laying ceremonies taking place at more than 5,200 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. As a responsible company, Schneider believes in making a difference in the communities it serves and creating opportunities for associates to personally get involved in meaningful causes.

To learn more about employment opportunities for veterans at Schneider, one of the nation’s largest and most decorated employers of current and former military personnel, click here.

To get involved with WAA, help place wreaths or contribute a memory to the organization’s digital Remember Wall click here.