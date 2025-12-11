Transport Capacity Services opens new office in Monterrey, Mexico

LAREDO, Texas — Transport Capacity Services (TCS) is announcing the opening of a new office in Monterrey, NL, Mexico.

“The expansion enhances TCS’s ability to deliver efficient, reliable and technology-driven freight solutions between and within the U.S. and Mexico,” TCS said.

With offices in the U.S. and Mexico, TCS is strategically positioned to manage high-volume, high-complexity operations on both sides of the border.

Cross-Border Trade is Essential

“While tariffs and market conditions remain uncertain, cross-border trade remains essential for many businesses and will continue growing,” said Ben Enriquez, CEO, TCS. “Mexico is home to some of the world’s largest manufacturers and exporters, with approximately 80 percent of its goods shipped to the United States. Monterrey, as one of the country’s major shipping hubs, plays a vital role in that network. Establishing a presence there allows us to better serve our customers with teams on both sides of the border and the expertise to move freight through any crossing point.”

According to a company press release, TCS leverages deep expertise, industry-leading technology and an extensive network of trusted carriers – including CTPAT-certified partners – to simplify cross-border operations. Backed by a leadership team with more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the company helps shippers navigate regulatory and operational challenges while improving compliance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“Cross-border logistics can be complex and unpredictable,” Enriquez said. “TCS combines technology, experience and a robust network to eliminate many of those challenges, ensuring goods move seamlessly and securely across the U.S.–Mexico border.”

Smart, Seamless Logistics

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of cross-border and domestic supply chains:

Cross-border shipping to and from the U.S. and Mexico.

Domestic transportation in both the U.S. and Mexico – standard freight, expedited and intermodal.

Cross-dock solutions for inventory transfer, consolidation and distribution.

An extensive carrier network of full truckload (FTL), intermodal, specialized and temperature-controlled capacity.

Mexico and U.S. customs expertise for smooth, compliant shipping.

Technology-driven solutions that automate processes and deliver end-to-end visibility.