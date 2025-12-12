4 transportation trends to watch in 2026 — and how they impact risk for trucking companies

New year. Same pressures. As 2026 approaches, the trucking industry is facing some of the same financial challenges that made headlines in 2025 — increasing costs and expenses, labor shortages and rising insurance premiums, among others.

While it may be tempting to hang on and ride it out, now is the time to act — to shore up your operations, add technologies that can introduce efficiencies, and take steps to keep your business competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Check out these tips to learn how to best respond to evolving trends.

Trend #1: Rising Costs

As operating costs continue to increase, uncertainties around tariff policies are creating additional volatility. The profitability woes across the supply chain could hit long-haul trucking particularly hard due to declining shipping rates and vehicle overcapacity.

At the same time, insurance and excess liability premiums have increased by double-digits due to growing litigation and legal abuse that is inflating claims costs. Some of this pressure may ease as states look to legislation targeting the impacts of recent litigation trends.

What businesses can do:

A proactive approach is crucial for helping to stabilize your expenses, especially when it comes to commercial auto coverage. Work with a broker who has experience in fleet operations and can help support you in financial planning and capital readiness.

In addition, investing in telematics, driver safety training and incentives, and maintenance and repair can not only reduce incidents that drive up costs; they also better position you to banks, shippers and transportation brokers.

Trend #2: Labor Shortages

Ongoing hiring and retention challenges, spurred by the aging out of older drivers and a lack of younger people entering the field, may be further amplified by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s sidelining of non-English-speaking drivers. Currently, driver turnover rates often exceed 90% .

What businesses can do:

Fleet operators need programs and improvements that target both existing employees and new recruits. Offering good pay and standard benefits are a must, of course. However, knowing the health toll trucking can take on the body and mind, drivers are looking for more.

Consider benefits that support physical, mental and emotional well-being, particularly as they relate to the unique challenges of life on the road. This may include access to mental health care and resources, gym discounts, nutritionist visits and even financial planning tools.

Shorter routes that allow drivers to spend more time with family are another option that can target both physical and mental health. Above all, listen to your drivers and potential hires to find out what they want.

Trend #3: Cyber-Facilitated Cargo Theft

Cargo theft is on the rise, increasing by a record 27% in 2024 and projected to grow another 22% by the end of 2025. Cybercriminals have been able to successfully reroute trucks to steal mid-value goods like food, shoes and energy drinks by using artificial intelligence (AI) software or manipulating Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) data.

What businesses can do:

A 2025 technology risk survey found that only 57% of companies feel confident about mitigating technology and cybersecurity risks. Closing coverage gaps and/or re-evaluating terms with your broker to ensure adequate protection from these threats is critical. Improving an organization’s risk maturity should include bolstering a fleet’s overall cyber hygiene to improve response planning, enhance access controls and patch social engineering vulnerabilities.

Trend #4: Embrace Technology

At one time, adding technology to your fleets was a “nice-to-have” extra or a differentiator. Now, your fleet will be left behind without technology — and your business will be put at risk. Telematics allow for the gathering and analysis of critical driver and vehicle performance data that can reduce risks through safety education, monitoring and predictive maintenance. Dual-facing cameras can help clarify claims or support drivers during litigation. Predictive routing can improve efficiencies, shorten delivery times and boost safety.

What businesses can do:

As auto insurance rates climb, underwriters expect the use of critical transportation technology systems like telematics to generate and analyze critical data around driver and vehicle performance. Work with your broker to help navigate the available tools and understand how to use data to mitigate your risk.

Be Proactive: Partner with your insurance broker

Consider your insurance broker as a partner, someone you can work with to evaluate your risk landscape and determine the best steps to improve your portfolio economically. Communicate consistently, not just at renewal time, as your business changes and as you implement new programs to ensure you are properly covered and prepared for what’s next.