Wreaths Across America: Carriers and drivers take pride in delivering wreaths to veteran cemeteries

When Morrill Worcester was 12, he won a trip to Washington, D.C., he set out on a journey that ultimately changed his life, as well as the lives of countless others. During that trip, he had a chance to visit the Arlington National Cemetery. He never forgot the Tomb of the unknown Soldier and the hundreds of thousands of graves, each honoring an American soldier.

A seed was planted that day — a seed that grew into a legacy.

Years later, in 1992, Worcester, by then the owner of the Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, was faced with a dilemma: The company had a surplus of evergreen wreaths.

Worcester saw an opportunity to honor some of the many heroes buried at Arlington. With help from volunteers — including a local trucking company that offered to transport the wreaths — he placed the wreaths on the graves in some of the older, less visited parts of the cemetery.

Over the next decade, the event remained a small, quiet event — until 2002, when a photo of the graves at Arlington, blanketed in snow and adorned with vibrant evergreen wreaths, made its way around the internet. That photo sparked national interest … and the foundation was laid for Wreaths Across America.

Over the years, the organization’s mission has grown, with thousands of volunteers working to place millions of wreaths at veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. and abroad on National Wreaths Across America Day, held each year in December. This year, the event is scheduled for Dec. 13. Moving the mission requires time, resources and dedication. Check out the photo gallery below for scenes from past events.

Without help from the trucking industry, that mission grinds to a halt.

The task of hauling millions of wreaths to veteran cemeteries across the U.S. and other parts of the world is monumental. Each year, hundreds of motor carriers donate their time, money and equipment to the cause, delivering truckloads of fragrant, red-ribboned evergreen wreaths to more than 3,000 cemeteries — and the number of locations is steadily growing.

The trucking industry has historically been a supporter of the U.S. military, and according to data from the American Trucking Associations, more than 1 in 10 truck drivers are veterans.

Why do motor carriers and drivers participate year after year?

Recently we visited with a few carriers and drivers who volunteer their time and resources. Many used the words “honor” and “gratitude” when sharing their reasons for participating. Others described the experience as “humbling.”

Ken Johnson, CEO, Leonard’s Express

Ken Johnson, CEO of Farmington, New York-based Leonard’s Express, says supporting the U.S. military is an honor. The company, which operates about 550 trucks, employs a number of veteran drivers and showcases several tractors that have military-themed wraps.

Transporting wreaths is an honor for the company’s drivers, he says, adding that Leonard’s Express doesn’t have to seek out volunteers. “They generally come to us and then we make arrangements for them,” he said.

Despite current economic conditions in the freight market that may have some companies cutting back on expenditures, Johnson says he believes every carrier should consider participating in Wreaths Across America.

“It builds goodwill with the drivers, especially those with military backgrounds,” he said. “Drivers are so proud to participate, and it’s an event they’ll remember forever.

“If you’re on the fence about volunteering a truck and trailer and a driver’s time, go to one of the wreath-laying ceremonies at a local veterans cemetery,” he said. “Wade into the water just a little bit to see what it’s all about. I believe you’ll see the value.”

Jason Westcott, professional driver, NFI Industries

“It’s humbling and also gives me a great sense of pride. I don’t think you can put into words how much it means to a lot of drivers,” said NFI driver Jason Westcott, who served in the military for 22 years. “It’s just nice to know that there are people out there that care enough to (make sure) we don’t forget those that have fallen and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

This will mark Westcott’s fifth time to participate in Wreaths Across America — and it will be his first year to be a part of the honor convoy to Arlington National Cemetery.

“Out of every load I’ve rolled, this is probably the most valuable load I’ve ever pulled. You can’t put a dollar value on what you’re doing,” he said. “I am in awe that NFI has given me the opportunity to be on the big convoy, that they trust me that much with something so big.”

Graig Morin, president and co-founder, Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics

For Graig Morin, president and co-founder of Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics in Biddeford, Maine, being part of Wreaths Across America represents the achievement of a long-term goal. Before launching Brown Dog, Morin says, he worked for a flatbed carrier that didn’t have the van trailers needed to transport wreaths.

“I always wanted to be part of Wreaths Across America. I always said, ‘When I start my own company, that’s what I’m going to do,’” he said. “I’m not a veteran, but I wanted to honor my grandparents who served in World War II.”

The day Brown Dog received its operating authority, his second phone call was Rob Worcester, to sign up for the annual mission. That first year, operating on a shoestring budget, Brown Dog hauled just one load of wreaths — a two-hour trek to a cemetery in Massachusetts.

“That first year I could only afford to do that one load,” he said. “We’ve been growing with (Wreaths Across America) ever since. This year we’re planning to transport about 15 loads.”

Even if a single load is all a company can manage, Morin says it’s important to take part.

“It takes every one of us to make those wheels go round, so to speak,” he said. “Whether you can do one load that’s 200 miles or a load that’s 1,500 miles, it’s all needed.

“It’s good to be a part of something that means so much to so many people,” he concluded.

Perry Carter, professional driver, Cargo Transporters

Perry Carter, a driver for Cargo Transporters, is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. This will be his seventh year to help with Wreaths Across America — and it will be his second time to be part of the honor convoy to Arlington.

“I get to honor all those folks that made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free,” Carter said. “It means the world to me that I can honor those grave sites with these wreaths. It’s an indescribable feeling that I can have just a small part in this.”

He says participating in the 2024 honor convoy to Arlington renewed his faith in the people and communities of America.

“Sometimes we wonder about the patriotism in our country, but all you have to do is drive in that honor convoy one time and you can see it’s still alive and kicking,” he said. “Seeing all those small kids and high school kids — all the way up to senior adults — out there on the route there waving flags is just overwhelming.”

Mission possible: Ensuring the safe transport of recovery loads is vital.

Last December, two NFI drivers — Javil D. and Gerald M. — were called on to pick up recovery loads for Wreaths Across America. According to Micah M., a transportation supervisor for NFI in Manchester, Connecticut, he received a late-night, last-minute call asking for help.

“For us, this was more than just a delivery; it was a direct contribution to honoring the legacy of those who served,” Micah said.

He knew the mission required a driver with a solid track record of dependability, dedication and trust.

“Immediately, Javil came to mind,” he said. “Not only has Javil gone above and beyond his required job duties — in addition to always displaying flexibility to assist whenever unforeseen events occur — but both of his cousins served in the U.S military. This made him an excellent choice.”

Javil describes the experience as an honor.

“The thought that they considered me to represent and bring this load — it felt like they considered me to be part of a family,” he said. “They asked me if I could take this load and explained to me its importance. So, I didn’t hesitate to agree.”

Dean N., an NFI transportation manager in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, says the operation had a special meaning for him — both his father and his father-in-law were veterans of the Korean War. Dean selected Gerald to help haul the mission.

“Gerald is a great person and is always willing to go above and beyond for us,” Dean said. “Once we explained the project to him, he was ready to help.”

Gerald says he’s glad he took part in the recovery effort.

“I met some really great people, and I saw what it really meant to them to be doing this. It was a great opportunity,” Gerald said. “

Dean’s fellow transportation manager, Jim M., also helped coordinate the effort. He says the idea of wreaths not being placed on veterans’ resting sites did not go over well with Jim. It also did not sit well with any of the NFI staff or drivers.

“At the end of the day, it was gratifying to know that we contributed to such a good cause,” Jim said. “My father served in the Navy during World War II, and my daughter served in the National Guard. To be given the responsibility of delivering these wreaths was an honor.”

Carriers are needed to help transport wreaths.

“The trucking industry keeps this country moving — but delivering wreaths reminds us why we move at all,” said Courtney George, director of transportation and industry relations for Wreaths Across America. “Honoring our fallen through Wreaths Across America is a privilege, a duty and a testament to the heart of American trucking.”

For information about how your team can help, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/GetInvolved/SupportTransportation.

