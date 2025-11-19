Motive, GEICO partner to lower fleet insurance costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and WASHINGTON D.C. — Motive and GEICO are partnering to improve driver safety and lower insurance costs for businesses that operate commercial fleets.

“Driver safety is central to Motive’s mission to build AI-powered tools that make work safer, more productive, and more profitable,” said Ian White, head of insurance partnerships, Motive. “With distracted driving at an all-time high, organizations need AI-powered Driver Safety technology they can trust. Partnering with GEICO turns safety into a business advantage, unlocking risk insights, lowering costs, and most importantly, preventing accidents on the road.”

GEICO DriveEasy Pro

“As GEICO expands its presence in the commercial auto space, the partnership underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions, competitive rates and exceptional service,” the press release said. “As a preferred partner in GEICO’s DriveEasy Pro telematics program, Motive enables new policyholders who install its Driver Safety and Fleet Management products and share dash cam and electronic logging device (ELD) data to unlock savings of up to 10% on premiums.”

Rising Insurance Premiums

Across the physical economy – from transportation and logistics to construction, field service, and energy – companies operating commercial vehicles have faced increased premiums due to limited competition and escalating jury awards. In 2024, $10 million-plus nuclear verdicts reached record highs, while $100 million-plus verdicts nearly doubled. At the same time, U.S. roadway fatalities remained high, with more than 44,000 preventable deaths. GEICO is stepping in to reverse this trend by expanding into the commercial auto space and partnering with Motive to deliver a better path forward — combining proven AI-powered safety and fleet management technology to give businesses greater choice, enhanced safety, and lower costs, according to the release.

The program is live for new GEICO policyholders in select U.S. states, with nationwide expansion continuing throughout 2026. Existing customers can gain access in the future.

Expanding Trucking Insurance Options

“As we expand our commercial trucking insurance offerings nationwide, partnerships like this with Motive are essential to delivering the comprehensive protection and value that trucking professionals deserve,” said Rishi Arora, head of commercial product & pricing, GEICO. “Incentivizing GEICO policyholders to install Motive’s safety and fleet management technologies underscores our shared mission for improving road safety.”

GEICO joins more than 40 carriers, Managing General Agents (MGAs), and captives in the Motive Insurance Partner Program. By integrating insurance incentives with Motive’s platform, organizations can gain a real-time, integrated view into driver behavior, vehicle health, fuel, maintenance, and spend—helping them maximize uptime, cut costs, and run at peak performance.

Key Features

With Motive’s integrated Driver Safety and Fleet Management products, fleet managers can:

Prevent collisions: Detect risky behaviors like drowsiness, close following, and distracted driving.

Resolve claims faster: Automated collision reports provide insurers with real-time data to triage and resolve cases quickly.

Exonerate drivers when it matters most: The Motive AI Dashcam captures clear video evidence to counter false claims and reduce costs.

Gain full-fleet visibility: Access real-time data on driver behavior, vehicle location, and utilization—all in one platform.

Coach effectively: Automate coaching with AI-driven alerts and video-based tools that support high-impact, personalized driver training.

Stay compliant with confidence: Simplify regulatory compliance with tools to meet Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requirements.