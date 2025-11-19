The impact of art: Fleet Advantage celebrates kid’s voices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For the ninth straight year, Fleet Advantage (FA) sponsored the Kids Drawing and Writing Contest at the 2025 International Foodservice Distributors Association’s (IFDA) National Championship.

“This year, we were thrilled to receive over 80 drawing and writing entries,” said Lisa Broyhill, vice president of industry relations for IFDA. “The creativity, emotion and pride these children express every year is a touching reflection of the commitment our competitors show daily. We’re grateful for Fleet Advantage’s continued partnership and their dedication to celebrating the families that make this industry so special.”

The foodservice distribution industry plays a vital role in supporting the nation’s economy and ensuring the timely delivery of food to millions of Americans. FA is reaffirming the company’s commitment to celebrating the dedication and hard work of professional drivers, warehouse operators and their families.

Kids Drawing and Writing Contest

For nearly a decade, Fleet Advantage has co-organized and sponsored the Kids Drawing and Writing Contest, where children of competitors share why their parent or guardian is their hero. Fleet Advantage was the inaugural sponsor, and the contest celebrates the deep sense of pride these families hold for the hardworking professionals who keep America’s foodservice industry moving.

Payton Keiser

This year’s Drawing Contest Winner, for children in second grade and below, is Payton Keiser, whose parent competitor is Justin Keiser of Dot Foods.

Aumber Singh

In the Writing Contest third-fifth grade category, Aumber Singh, daughter of Harjinder Singh from Mondelez, earned first place for her touching description.

“My dad reminds me of the Disney character Beast because he is strong and kindhearted. My dad works hard like Beast and sometimes looks serious,” Aumber said.

Avery Gomez, daughter of Gustavo Gomez from Performance Food Group, took second place, while Declan Falconburg, son of James Falconburg from Nicholas and Company, placed third.

Emilie Ditscheit

In the sixth–eighth grade writing category, Emilie Ditscheit, daughter of Mark Ditscheit from Performance Food Group, earned first place – marking her second consecutive year as a top winner achieving second place last year.

“My competitor shows me that being a hero is not all about superpowers, it’s about lifting others up and making a difference in their lives,” Emilie said.

Micky Parker, daughter of Mike Parker from Shamrock Foods, placed second, and Aaryn Kissire, daughter of Jason Kissire from Vistar/PFG, placed third.

Annabelle Nichols

Rounding out the ninth–12th grade writing category, Annabelle Nichols, daughter of Richard Arens from Performance Foodservice, took first place for her heartfelt tribute.

“He’s my hero because he didn’t just step into my life; he stepped into my heart,” Nichols said.

Ilyana Vasquez, daughter of William Vasquez from Shamrock Foods, earned second place, while Natalie Heredia, daughter of Luciano Heredia, also from Shamrock Foods, placed third.

“These talented young participants showcased remarkable creativity and admiration for their parents and guardians, demonstrating the deep pride families hold for the hardworking professionals who keep the nation’s foodservice distribution network moving,” FA said.

IFDA National Championship

The IFDA National Championship is a premier event showcasing the top drivers and warehouse professionals across the foodservice distribution industry. Competitors demonstrate their expertise, precision, and safety skills through a series of competitions that highlight the critical role these professionals play in keeping the supply chain strong.

“Drivers and warehouse operators are the heart of our food supply chain,” said Katerina Jones, CMO, FA. “We are honored to continue recognizing the individuals and families who support this vital industry. The Kids Drawing and Writing Contest is a heartfelt reminder that behind every competitor is a family filled with pride, admiration and love.”