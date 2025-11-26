Truck drivers are at high risk for diabetes: SCF has resources to help

Over the past decade, rates of diabetes have been increasing at an alarming rate, particularly type 2 diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 15% of adults in the U.S. has diabetes — with nearly a quarter of those being undiagnosed and another 11% of the adult population meeting criteria for prediabetes.

Truckers at risk

Even more concerning is that truck drivers are nearly twice as likely to develop diabetes compared to individuals in other professions.

American Diabetes Month (November) serves as an annual reminder about the importance of knowing your numbers and identifying some of the factors that can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

A few proactive steps can go a long way to ensure your next DOT physical is smooth sailing.

Know your numbers

Knowing your numbers is a valuable way to ensure you stay ahead of any changes or catch abnormalities before damage occurs.

As part of recently updated guidelines, the American Diabetes Association recommends healthy adults to begin screening for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes at age 35, repeating every three years.

Screening consists of a simple blood test that can be performed as a finger prick or as part of more thorough bloodwork. Earlier screening is recommended for those who have risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, a family history of diabetes, or who have previously been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

A healthy glucose (blood sugar) level ranges from 70-99 mg/dL when fasting or below 140 mg/dL two hours after a meal. An even more helpful metric is an A1c test, which measures average blood sugar over a two- to three-month period of time—below 5.7% is ideal.

Elevated glucose levels can be frustrating — or even scary — but they provide you with valuable data that places you in the driver’s seat when it comes to your long-term health.

Blood sugar levels are influenced by a complex web of factors including food choices, activity, sleep, stress, hormones and even caffeine intake. It can be hard to know where to start to make the biggest impact, but it’s important to know that small changes can make a big difference.

These factors impact glucose levels

Food and beverage choices are likely to make the biggest impact in reducing glucose levels, with activity being a close second.

The first step begins with tracking your food and beverages for a typical day. There are many free apps available to help make this process easy and provide you with detailed information as well as nutrition tips to help guide the goal-setting process.

For example, you may consider eating small meals more frequently during the day, reducing carb-heavy meals, replacing sugary beverages, increasing fiber intake or pairing carbohydrates with fat and/or protein to support healthier glucose levels. All of these impact blood sugar, but narrowing down your focus based on current habits will allow you to make the biggest difference.

Activity is another area where small changes can lead to big results. As you move throughout the day, your muscles require glucose as a fuel source. The more we move, the more glucose is being used, which helps to reduce blood glucose levels. However, the benefits continue well past the time that we are in motion. With increased muscle mass, the body is able to store more glucose as well, helping to further reduce excess blood glucose.

By planning a short walk before a meal or snack, building in some body weight exercises or utilizing equipment such as resistance bands, you can improve blood sugar today and reduce the risk for diabetes in the future.

While nutrition and activity are priority, there are a number of other factors that can affect glucose levels and the risk for diabetes. Reducing stress, prioritizing sleep, moderating caffeine, staying hydrated and managing chronic health conditions all play a role. It may be helpful to consider which factors you can control presently and what changes are sustainable.

At times when motivation is high, it can be tempting to create a lengthy and complex list of goals, but motivation levels can be fickle. By setting small, attainable goals, you have the opportunity to create new habits, build on your progress and set yourself up for success long-term.

The St. Christopher Fund offers resources to help drivers

The St. Christopher Fund (SCF) offers an assortment of free health and wellness programs to Class A over-the-road drivers. SCF programs provide education, support and accountability to prevent and manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol and more.

For more information about getting connected with a group or finding a program that’s right for you, contact our Health & Wellness Manager, Lindsey Bryan, at [email protected] or visit the SCF website at truckersfund.org/healthwellness.