The effort to remove unauthorized truck drivers faces opposition from states, courts

Trucking industry employees and especially drivers are keeping a close eye on the emergency interim final rule on non-domiciled drivers issued by the Department of Transportation.

Published in the Federal Register on Sept. 29, the ruling would tighten restrictions on the granting of Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDLs) or Commercial Learners Permits (CLPs) to immigrants to the U.S.

The effect of the ruling was predicted to be the removal of 194,000 truck drivers from the nation’s highways. A District of Columbia U.S. Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay of the ruling on November 13, pausing enforcement of the rule while a legal challenge is considered. The three-judge panel agreed with arguments that FMCSA had not followed prescribed procedure in issuing the rule because they had not consulted with the states first and had not shown that the change would result in improved safety.

The judges, with one dissenting, seemed likely to side with the petitioners as the case proceeds, but an appeal would undoubtedly follow.

In the meantime, some states have already made changes to their CDL issuing policies and some carriers are changing their hiring practices to comply with the interim rule, even as it can’t be legally enforced.

How to interpret and enforce

Like many regulations, the interim rule is subject to misinterpretation by the general public and others. It does not ban non-U.S. citizens from receiving a CDL or CLP but it does tighten up the process. Immigrants who are in the country illegally are not eligible for a CDL. Several states, however, have passed laws that mandate issuing drivers licenses regardless of immigration status, and some issuing agencies have expanded those policies to include CDLs.

The interim rule would limit individuals eligible for non-domiciled CDLs to “foreign individuals in lawful status.”

The ruling also specifies which documents are acceptable as proof of authorization to be in the U.S., specifying a foreign passport and an unexpired Form I-94/94A Arrival/Departure Record that displays a specified, employment-based category (H2-B, H2-A, and E-2). The documents must be displayed each time the applicant applies for the issue, transfer, renewal or upgrade of a CDL or CLP.

In addition, states would be required to query the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify the accuracy and legitimacy of the documents shown.

The applicant must apply in person; no renewals by mail or proxy would be allowed. Finally, the expiration date of any CDL or CLP issued has to be on or before the expiration of any immigration documents.

The fallout

The publishing of the interim rule ignited a firestorm of criticism from California governor Gavin Newsom, mostly centered around an August 12 fatality crash in Florida caused by an immigrant who was in the country illegally and was licensed in California. The driver made an illegal U-turn on the Florida’s Turnpike, turning in front of a minivan which crashed into the trailer, killing three. He was arrested after retuning to California. Newsome explained that the state Department of Motor Vehicles had verified the driver’s immigration status through the federal government, denying any wrongdoing on the part of the state.

On November 12, DOT Secretary Sean Duffy said he had identified 17,000 illegally issued CDLS from California, forcing the state to revoke them. It is unclear how the latest court ruling in Washington will impact the reissue of those licenses.

Also making news was a CDL granted to an immigrant from New York that provided “No Name Given” as a last name. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested the driver at a routine weigh station stop on I-40. He had entered the U.S. illegally in 2023.

New York state has a “Green Light Law” that allows any New Yorker aged 16 or older to apply for a drivers license, regardless of immigration status. The law does not address CDLs or CLPs, which are subject to federal rules, but somehow the driver received one anyway.

As for the name, people in some parts of the world aren’t given first and last names and sometimes go by a single name. The arrested driver had given his name as “Anmol.” The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website states that, in such cases, “No Name Given” may be used as the first (given) name while the name provided is used as the last (family) name. While his immigration status clearly did not allow issuance of a CDL, it appears that the name was used correctly.

Another issue with the license, however, was the expiration date of May 26, 2028. It showed a restriction of “A1E,” indicating that the immigrant was a “temporary visitor,” a designation typically used for diplomats and other foreign officials in the U.S. for official duties on behalf of their government. The interim rule issued by the DOT would have prohibited issuing the CDL both because of the driver’s illegal status and because of the type of visa used.

Finally, the license in question, with a star in the upper right corner, was a REAL ID. To obtain a REAL ID, applicants are required to display a social security card, proof of lawful status and two documents that prove residence.

While the squabbles continue, the Trump Administration is attempting to use the withholding of federal funding as a compliance incentive. In October, the DOT announced it was withholding $40 million from California due to the state’s non-compliance with English Language Proficiency standards. More recently, on November 20 the Administration threatened to withhold $75 million in funds from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania over that state’s handling of its CDL program.

The latest brouhaha erupted when a driver and suspected terrorist illegally in the U.S. from Uzbekistan was arrested in Kansas with a Pennsylvania CDL. Governor Shapiro claimed that his name appeared in a DHS database of noncitizens with work permits, but DHS claimed that wasn’t proof of legal immigration status.

Clearly, CDL and CLP issues still need resolution and cooperation between the FMCSA and individual states would be a place to start. That is, if the courts permit it.

A one-pager on the emergency interim rule issued by the DOT can be found here.