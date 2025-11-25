CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Check out Conrad Shada’s 2020 Peterbilt 389

If you spot this eye-catching Peterbilt on the highway, you might think, “What a great-looking 379!” Well, you wouldn’t be right … but you wouldn’t be entirely wrong.

When Conrad Shada, owner of Anamosa, Iowa-based Conrad Shada Trucking Inc., was just a kid, he fell in love with the classic ’80s-era Peterbilt 379s. In 2019, he bought a 2020 Peterbilt 389 glider kit — and immediately set out to transform it into a replica of a 379.

Three-and-a-half years later, with a little ingenuity, a lot of elbow grease and more than a few late nights in the shop, he has the truck of his dreams.

The 18,000-pound tractor has a 280-inch wheelbase and is powered by a CAT 3406E 2WS engine with an 18-speed Roadranger transmission.

The rig, designed more for power than speed, produces more than 550 horsepower, delivering the muscle required to haul his chosen cargo: cattle.

The tractor is paired with a Wilson stock trailer, custom-made to match the 1980s-era style of the tractor.

When he’s not transporting cattle, Conrad likes to spend time with his family or work on his trucks.

