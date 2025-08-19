CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Mike Nichols’ 2020 Freightliner Coronado 132

Step into the world of the Lesa Marie III, a 2020 Freightliner Coronado 132 glider, where every detail is a testament to inspiration and personalization.

Owned by Mike Nichols, it’s powered by a factory-remanufactured Detroit series 60 14-liter engine with 550 horsepower of pure customized performance.

Inspired by the Lesa Marie II, a 2013 Freightliner Coronado 132, its unique colors sparked a destiny tied to a cherished prom picture with Lesa Marie Tatro-Nichols, Mike’s late wife.

What truly sets it apart are the exceptional customizations — a nod to individuality and passion. From the commanding Nathan K5LA train horn to the distinctive Graham White E-Bell, every touch tells the story of a truck tailored for uniqueness.

Inside, it’s not just a cab. It’s a personalized sanctuary — a true trucker’s haven with unique touches like a 2,000-watt power inverter, a microwave and a laptop workstation.

Mike’s journey spans more than 35 years of hauling with heart, passion and a truck that’s a canvas of customization.

Beyond the road, Mike finds joy in the simple pleasures of bird-watching and reading.

