Work crew member killed, another critically injured after semi drifts from roadway

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoama Turnpike Authority worker was killed on Monday after being struck by an 18-wheeler.

The incident happened on the Will Rogers Turnpike (Interstate 44 eastbound) just east of the Miami exit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says a preliminary investigation indicates that a semi-truck traveling eastbound drifted off the roadway to the right, striking an OTA work crew employee who was on foot collecting debris. The truck then struck a parked OTA vehicle that had another employee inside.

The OTA employee on foot was killed. The employee inside the truck was critically injured and transported to a hospital in Joplin for treatment.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The truck driver stated to investigators that he had dropped a device and was attempting to retrieve it when he drifted from the roadway, according ta a release from OHP.

“This was a preventable tragedy,” the release stated. “Nothing is more important than focusing on what is happening in front of you and around you while driving. A single moment of distraction can cost lives and change families forever.

The men and women who maintain and protect our highways are our partners. OTA crews are always quick to provide assistance when we call, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol values the strong connection we share with them in serving the public. The troopers who work alongside these crews on the turnpikes will deeply feel this loss.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the workers involved and to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” the release continued. “This investigation is still in its early stages, and once complete, the findings will be submitted to the appropriate legal authority for review. The information being released at this time is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.”