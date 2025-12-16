Ryder expands in South Atlanta with full-service commercial truck rental and maintenance facility

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is expanding its presence in the Southeast with the opening of a new 20,000 square feet full-service commercial truck rental and maintenance facility in McDonough, Ga.

“This expansion reflects Ryder’s investment in high-growth regions where evolving logistics needs demand flexible and tech-enabled solutions,” said Tom Havens, president of Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder. “McDonough’s proximity to Atlanta, strong infrastructure, and thriving industrial base make it an ideal location for extending our service footprint.”

Meeting Demand in High-Growth Regions

Located in South Atlanta’s fast-growing logistics corridor, Ryder’s new McDonough facility enhances access to fleet and maintenance services for regional businesses.

“Strategically positioned near I-75 and major distribution hubs, the facility advances Ryder’s port-to-door logistics service model with rental, maintenance and fleet solutions,” Ryder said. “This new location follows Ryder’s recent Nashville-area expansion, reinforcing a broader strategy to meet rising demand across high-growth regions. With five full drive-through maintenance bays, the facility will also feature RyderGyde integration for real-time fleet visibility and shop status updates.”

Strategic Logistics Corridor: McDonough’s Inland Port Advantage

According to Ryder, McDonough, located in Henry County, one of Georgia’s fastest-growing logistics and manufacturing hubs, is rapidly emerging as a key inland port destination. Its strategic position along I-75 connects businesses to Atlanta’s metro market and beyond. New infrastructure enables containers to be offloaded directly onto trucks, streamlining freight movement and easing highway congestion.

“This growth complements the Port of Savannah’s record-setting expansion, now recognized as the fastest-growing port on the U.S. East Coast,” Ryder said. “According to the Georgia Center of Innovation, Georgia’s logistics sector employs more than 250,000 people and generates over $83 billion in annual economic impact. McDonough’s industrial parks and distribution centers continue to attract investment, fueling demand for fleet management and transportation services. These factors make it an ideal location for Ryder’s Southeast expansion.”

Facility Highlights

The new Ryder facility is expected to create employment opportunities in the region, including roles for skilled technicians and customer service professionals. Individuals interested in joining Ryder’s growing team can explore current openings at ryder.com/careers.

Address: 105 Constitution Drive, McDonough, Ga. 30253.

Phone: (678) 446-3010.

Hours: Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m..

Maintenance bays: 5.

Services: commercial truck maintenance, leasing and rentals.

To learn more about Ryder’s fleet maintenance solutions click here.