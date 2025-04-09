Ryder named among “America’s Most Innovative Companies”

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder has been named to Fortune’s list of America’s Most Innovative Companies in 2025.

“To fully optimize supply chains and transportation networks, we continue to build on the $1.7 billion in strategic investments we have made since 2018 to develop, acquire, and invest in innovative customer-centric technologies, products, and services,” said Karen Jones, Ryder’s CMO and head of new product development. “This recognition from Fortune is a testament to our team’s dedication to shape the future of logistics.”

In February, Ryder was named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2025.

Collaboration

As part of its innovation strategy, Ryder actively collaborates with start-ups and technology leaders to advance solutions that support e-commerce fulfillment, warehouse automation and robotics, digital logistics platforms, artificial intelligence and advanced vehicle technologies. These initiatives are essential in addressing the evolving demands of modern supply chains and maintaining Ryder’s position at the forefront of industry transformation, according to a Ryder press release.

America’s Most Innovative Companies

The Fortune’s list honors 300 U.S. companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation in product development, operational processes and corporate culture. The evaluation process includes employee and expert surveys, including in-depth analysis of each company’s intellectual property portfolio. Fortune and Statista surveyed more than 40,000 employees from eligible companies and more than 2,500 industry experts to rank companies across three categories. It also evaluated a company’s patents within the product innovation category.

The ranking is built on three pillars:

Product innovation: Evaluation of a company’s products and services, covering aspects from attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness.

Evaluation of a company’s products and services, covering aspects from attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness. Process innovation: Analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support.

Analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support. Innovation culture: Extent to which a company fosters a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity internally and allows employees to implement new ideas.

Smart and Efficient Operations

“At Ryder, we recognize that innovation is not just about technology—it’s about finding smarter, more efficient ways to serve our customers and drive the industry forward,” Jones said. “Over the past year, we have strengthened our supply chain solutions by expanding our capabilities in AI-driven analytics, process automation, and next-generation fleet technology. These advancements ensure our customers are well-equipped to meet the evolving challenges of modern logistics while optimizing their transportation networks for maximum efficiency.”

Among Ryder’s customer-centric innovations:

RyderShare, a one-of-a-kind, end-to-end visibility and logistics technology platform that enables everyone involved in moving goods through supply chains to work together in real-time.

RyderGyde, the only application in the industry that allows drivers, fleet managers, and fleet owners to manage all aspects of fleets—anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

In the area of next-generation vehicles, Ryder collaborates with manufacturers of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, as well as companies working to commercialize autonomous vehicles and logistics networks.

RyderVentures, a $50 million corporate venture capital fund, invests in and creates strategic alliances with start-ups exploring and addressing emerging technologies in the supply chain.

Baton, a Ryder Technology Lab, is an innovation hub based in Silicon Valley that develops and scales cutting-edge technologies to streamline supply chain efficiencies.