Pilot helps drivers make every mile merrier with specials and gift guides

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —This holiday season, Pilot is making the journey as festive as the destination, with a Hostess snacks and coffee bundle, the return of its seasonal coffee lineup and a digital Holiday Gift Guide that brings comfort, cheer and convenience to the road ahead.

“The holidays are about those small, comforting moments, like a hot cup of coffee and your favorite sweet treat on a chilly morning,” said Sean Marrero, senior vice president of food and beverage at Pilot. “We love being part of people’s journeys and bringing those simple joys to the road, adding a little extra cheer to every mile.”

Fueling the Journey with Nostalgic Treats and Seasonal Sips

To warm up travelers this season, Pilot is pairing its fresh-brewed coffee with Hostess snacks for a sweet pick-me-up to make the most of every mile.

Limited-Time Hostess Bundle: Guests can grab a sweet pairing for $5, featuring any size hot coffee and two single-serve Hostess snacks.* This limited-time offer is available now through Jan. 6, 2026 at participating Pilot locations.

Seasonal Coffee Lineup

Pilot is spreading cheer with festive flavors and fan favorites, including:

Bourbon Pecan: a warm, nutty seasonal staple.

Campo Sur Brazilian: smooth, nutty, single-origin medium roast.

White Chocolate Candy Cane Hot Chocolate: sweet, creamy and comforting.

Mocha Cold Brew: rich and chocolatey for chilled-coffee lovers.

Peppermint Mocha Creamer: a sweet, festive addition to any coffee.

Gifts for Every Traveler on Your List: The One-Stop Shopping Hack

“If you’re already fueling up and grabbing a coffee, why not pick up a fun, memorable gift that says, ‘I was thinking of you, even from the road,'” said Kari Irons, vice president, brand and marketing at Pilot. “Our selection of holiday gifts turns that mid-trip pit stop into a surprising one-stop shop for everyone on your list, proving that the best gifts can also be the most convenient.”

The most unexpected and convenient gifts can be found just off the next exit with the return of Pilot’s Holiday Gift Guide. The Holiday Gift Guide serves as the perfect wingman for busy shoppers, curating a selection of affordable and travel-ready products for every person on their list. Guests can find these items and more at participating Pilot locations:

The Cozy Traveler: Warm hoodies, knit beanies, soft socks and travel blankets.

The Little Navigator: Pilot’s annual holiday elf plush and toys from favorite movies.

The Caffeine Connoisseur: Pilot’s fan-favorite bagged bourbon pecan coffee beans, limited-edition drinks and travel mugs.

The Road Ready Adventurer: Essential gear like jump starters, dash cams and speakers.

The Treat Seeker: Festive favorites for those looking for a sweet or salty treat.

The Last-Minute Legend: Convenient items like Pilot gift cards, ornaments and more

To learn more about Pilot’s holiday offerings or to find your nearest Pilot location, click here or download the Pilot app.

*Valid from November 4, 2025, 12:01 AM EST to January 6, 2026, 11:59 PM EST. Purchase any two (2) Hostess® single-serve snacks and one (1) hot coffee beverage (any size) in a single transaction for five dollar ($5). Terms apply – see store for details.