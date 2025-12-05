College president outlines challenges facing trucking schools because of changing regulations

A recent report revealed that nearly 44% of the 16,000 truck driving schools in the U.S. may be forced to close if they lose their students after a review by the federal Transportation Department found they may not be complying with government requirements.

On Dec. 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it plans to revoke the accreditation of nearly 3,000 schools unless they can comply with training requirements in the next 30 days. The targeted schools must notify students that their accreditation is in jeopardy. Another 4,500 schools are being warned they may face similar action.

Schools that lose accreditation will no longer be able to issue the certificates showing that a prospective drivers have completed the training required to get a license. The result? Likely, students will abandon those schools.

For one educational West Georgia Technical College, which offers a CDL training program, the impact of the announcement has been minimal. The school offers complete coursework in commercial truck driving on two campuses inside the state of Georgia — one in Carrollton, and one in LaGrange.

College President Julie Post responded to a request for comment from The Trucker about the sudden enforcement announcement by the USDOT and FMCSA.

“The No. 1 priority always needs to be that every school or institution is responsible for training individuals to be safe and fully prepared CDL drivers,” Post said. “While the need is incredibly great, quality training is of paramount importance over quantity of completers. “

While Post says she can’t comment on the specific practices of the institutions that could be facing possible closure, she says she does see a driver shortage in Georgia.

“The need is great, and an effective solution to that problem is necessary,” she said. “That being said, the ever-changing federal requirements DO create challenging opportunities with very little support and guidance from the agency. New “modernized” testing allowed does not eliminate training according to the Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) standards.

“In the state of Georgia, I can attest that random checks of driver training programs are conducted,” she continued. “I can also confirm that West Georgia Technical College does everything within its CDL program leadership, curriculum, operations, training and testing to abide by all system (TCSG), state (Georgia DDS) and federal (FMSCA) regulations to ensure that our drivers are prepared to be on the road safely and we are upholding our responsibility of due diligence.”

This crackdown on trucking schools and companies is the latest step in the government’s effort to ensure that truck drivers are qualified and eligible to hold a commercial license.

Post added that there is even more need for quality CDL trainers.

“Compounding the need for a vast number of more drivers to support our thriving economy is the challenge of finding good quality instructors to train students.

she said. “Support from federal agencies is absolutely necessary to training institutions when changes happen in testing or requirements and guide the efforts to be compliant. Fortunately, the state of Georgia offers some information and oversite, but other states may not.”

Trucking industry groups have praised the effort to tighten up licensing standards and ensure that drivers can meet basic English proficiency requirements the Trump administration began enforcing this summer. But groups that represent immigrant truck drivers say they believe many qualified drivers and companies are being targeted simply because of their citizenship status.

“Bad actors who exploit loopholes in our regulatory systems are putting everyone at risk. This is unacceptable,” said Paul J. Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association. “We are focused on solutions and resolute on seeing them implemented.”

Todd Spencer, President of the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association says the industry has long warned about the potential for problems if trucking schools are allowed to certify themselves.

“When training standards are weak, or in some instances totally nonexistent, drivers are unprepared, and everyone on the road pays the price,” Spencer said.